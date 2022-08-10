10 Times People Totally Nailed Their Comments Online

There’s something poetic to a perfect, snarky response on social media, don’t you think?
It’s kind of like an art form!
And these 10 responses really hit the nail on the head.
Take a look at what these funny folks had to say.
1. Only eat it once.
Just to be safe…
Yep, can only be eaten once. from technicallythetruth
2. Didn’t happen to you, huh?
That’s too bad…
What would anyone do besides that? from technicallythetruth
3. Did you know?
This really blew your mind, didn’t it?
Cows don’t kill sharks from technicallythetruth
4. The best answer.
And they’re not wrong.
well that is a red flag from technicallythetruth
5. Zing! Gotcha!
Good job!
I can’t imagine it tastes very good from technicallythetruth
6. That helps, thank you.
Now that we have that cleared up…
Now what about baby shoes??? from technicallythetruth
7. A big bloop!
Question = ANSWERED.
*bloop* from technicallythetruth
8. Now that is HOT.
I’m starting to overheat…
Yes is true from technicallythetruth
9. Point taken!
This is pretty classy.
That’s the way to go from technicallythetruth
10. Any more questions?
I need another hint…
It’s giant brain time from technicallythetruth
