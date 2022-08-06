6 Brain Teasers That Will Make You Use Your Thinking Cap

If you’re feeling like you need to give your brain a workout today, these 6 brain teasers are here to help!
We’re going to go through the riddles first and then give you the answers after that?
Sound good?
Let’s go!
6. The weirdly reversing ball.
5. The end of it all is all you need.
4. A black dog on a black road can’t be missed.
3. Which is correct? Are or Is?
2. Born at the same time, but not twins. How so?
1. A poisoned drink, but a surprising survival?
Continue reading to check your answers!
Are you ready?
Really ready?
Really, really ready?
Okay, let’s go!
6. Give it a toss…
ANSWER:
5. This one was staring you riGht in the face.
ANSWER:
4. Oh… you thought this was hard? Hahaha… oh boy.
ANSWER:
3. If you didn’t get this one… that’s GOTTA hurt.
ANSWER:
2. Ack! You didn’t think about this one, did you?
ANSWER:
1. This one is a bit harder. I mean… that’s kind of tough.
ANSWER:
We hope your brain feels a little bit better after all that!