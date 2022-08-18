Aug 18, 2022

A Guy Proved His Point on Facebook About Why Human Beings Are Foolish

Even when faced with a million signs that indicate the opposite, we always like to think we know best.

One guy recently broke down the reason why it’s nearly always a fallacy to believe that someone could use common sense to defy or disprove scientific research.

In fact, he says that someone believing they could criticize mathematical or scientific research just by applying their own “common sense” logic to it is basically behaving the same way a five-year-old does.

In other words… just because you think you’re smart doesn’t mean you are.

This guy would even say we’re all quite stupid.

wholl probably be player with several years experience will beat average adult 100 games out 100 A Guy Proved His Point on Facebook About Why Human Beings Are Foolish

Photo Credit: Cheezburger

If you’re anything like me, you might already have questions. Like, perhaps, what is an Elo rated player?

The Elo rating system is what’s used to calculate the skill levels of players in zero-sum games like chess.

chess because theres very accurate rating system and record millions games draw on heres means A Guy Proved His Point on Facebook About Why Human Beings Are Foolish

Photo Credit: Cheezburger

So far, he’s just saying that basically… the better you are at something, the more likely you are to beat people at that particular thing.

That makes sense.

gm thered be no quantifiable difference between them and an untrained five year old easy they a A Guy Proved His Point on Facebook About Why Human Beings Are Foolish

Photo Credit: Cheezburger

So basically, it doesn’t matter if a chess master is playing an adult who has also played chess for years or a five-year-old who has never picked up a rook.

The chess master will beat them both.

average adult greater extent than average adults ability surpasses an average five year ol 1 A Guy Proved His Point on Facebook About Why Human Beings Are Foolish

Photo Credit: Cheezburger

One can assume that this also holds true for masters in a variety of different fields.

quantifiably than chess so far beyond capabilities even an experienced amateur their thinking woul A Guy Proved His Point on Facebook About Why Human Beings Are Foolish

Photo Credit: Cheezburger

The conclusion?

This is why the idea that one could use common sense to discredit research is ludicrous.

is like five year old turning up at their parents job and insisting they know do better imagine A Guy Proved His Point on Facebook About Why Human Beings Are Foolish

Photo Credit: Cheezburger

Not only would you be wrong, you wouldn’t even understand why you’re wrong.

Yikes.

like an infant having tantrum because world is too complicated understand and my friends is science A Guy Proved His Point on Facebook About Why Human Beings Are Foolish

Photo Credit: Cheezburger

We probably all know a Facebook “researcher” or two these days, right?

twistedsifter on facebook A Guy Proved His Point on Facebook About Why Human Beings Are Foolish

Categories: THE REST
Tags: · , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter