Textile Moths With Vintage Tapestry Wings
Larysa Bernhardt has a one-of-a-kind vision with the beautiful textile months she makes with embroidered wings.
She said part of the reason she creates these moths is because she’s “hoping to bring some magic back into the world…I create beautiful quiet companions for your home, observant but not at all judgmental…their silent presence is the magic every home needs.”
Bernhardt says, “I always worked with beautiful fabrics and after years accumulated lots of pieces leftover from different projects, ends of bolts and fashion rejects. Linens and rich velvets, tapestries and ikats…felt like there still some life left in them…unrecognized potential. I make things using these misfit pieces, magical things, things with wings…or, at the very least, fins.”
Get in touch with Bernhardt on her Etsy page and you can request a handmade moth!