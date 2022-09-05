5 Things You Should Do Before You Have Guests at Your House and 5 Things You Can Skip
We all do it…
Before we have guests over, we try to make the place as spic n’ span as possible so we look good and our visitors don’t think we live in squalor.
But we’re here to tell you today that you need to stop freaking out about it because you can’t do everything, okay?!?!
So here are 5 things you should do and 5 things you can skip before you have house guests.
1. Mop it up.
You have to make sure to mop your floors, especially the kitchen, so your guests don’t get grossed out by walking around without their shoes on.
Crumbs and sticky stuff on the bottom of feet and socks are a no-no.
2. Wipe it down.
Make sure you wipe down and sanitize EVERYTHING in the bathroom your guests will be using.
That means the sink, the toilet, the bathtub/shower, and even the door handles.
Just do it!
3. Fresh bathroom towels.
Please, for the love of all that is holy, put fresh towels in the bathroom that your guests will be using.
So that means a fresh towel and a washcloth for each guest.
And remember to switch out your dirty hand towel before your pals arrive.
4. Clear off tables.
No one wants to see a bunch of clutter on your coffee table, kitchen table, or any other tables around your house. That includes bills, notes, newspapers, etc.
So go ahead and clear off all of those surfaces before your friends show up so your place looks nice and clean and you don’t look like a hoarder, okay?
5. Get rid of odors.
This is a big one.
We all get used to the smells in our houses and that’s why it’s important to freshen up the odors around your place before you have people visit.
And that goes double if you have pets.
Use air freshener around the house and on furniture and you can light some candles in the kitchen and the bathroom to make the place smell just a little bit nicer.
And here are the things you can go ahead and skip…
1. Brand new linens.
Yes, you should definitely wash the sheets for the beds where your guests will be sleeping and make the beds up for them, but you really don’t need to go out and buy new linens.
Keep this in mind: your guests will get a little taste of your home and your personality by seeing the items (sheets) that have been around for a while.
2. Hide all the toys.
If you have kids, you’re well aware that toys get scattered all over the place, all the time.
But you don’t have to go overboard and hide every single toy in the house before your guests visit. Instead, tell the kiddos that they can play in one specific area of the house when people are over so you’re not dealing with mass chaos.
3. Put the books away.
Keep those books and magazines out for guests to see!
Leave them on coffee tables because they could be potential conversation-starters and, as home organizer Maeve Richmond says, “Guests, believe it or not, like to step into a home and see things that are real. To take away magazines and piles of books, you’re not representing who you are, and detracting from the experience of interacting with guests.”
4. Lay off the mirror.
If you have time, clean the mirrors in your home, but don’t stress out about it if your guests are set to arrive soon and you didn’t get to it.
They most likely won’t even notice…
5. Clean the master bedroom.
Finally, don’t spend time cleaning your master bedroom if you know your guests won’t even step foot in there.
Focus on other parts of your house where you know they’ll be spending time.
Don’t work hard, work smart!