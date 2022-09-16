This Guy Rebuilt His Playstation 5 and It’s Less Than an Inch Wide
Matthew Perks focuses on DIY (do it yourself) projects and this time around he decided to put all his energy into making the thinnest PlayStation 5 on the planet.
Yes, PlayStation consoles do get thinner and thinner as the years go on, but Perks decided to take matters into his own hands and really get ahead of the times.
Perks relied on water pumps, a circular saw, and an oven to create his think version of the PlayStation 5. The device generates a lot of heat so Perks had a challenge on his hands when it came to crafting a hand-made water cooling system so the PlayStation wouldn’t overheat.
That’s just one of the many incredibly impressive aspects of this project. The fact that Perks was actually able to do this is a small miracle.
Is this guy a wizard?
The jury is still out…
Check out the video below to see how Perks pulled this off step-by-step.
