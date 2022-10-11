11 Funny Tweets for Your Viewing Pleasure
We are gathered here today to present you with tweets that will bring you immense pleasure…
And you better believe that we’re not lying, friends!
Take a look at these beauties and get prepared to laugh!
1. Yeah, WTF?
Not at all like the movies.
disney made turning 16 such a big deal i turned 16 and my life went to shit
— juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) June 22, 2022
2. You’re like this now, aren’t you?
We all are!
that's right pic.twitter.com/TxiWwktnbN
— ❀ (@cosyluv) July 7, 2022
3. You can never spoil them enough.
That’s a fact!
Them: your pets are spoiled
Me: they are competitively compensated for the user experience they provide
— Soren A Eleven Y 🧇📺❤️ (they/them) (@uxnotyoux) July 7, 2022
4. For real!
This needs to be normalized.
Why is trying to eat any kind of flaky pastry in public so unnecessarily humiliating?
— Jada (@Jadawesome) June 25, 2022
5. You should have been in bed hours ago.
This doesn’t look good…
when it’s 4am and mfs talking about “what’s the next move” pic.twitter.com/JfOAslUFe0
— 🅱️en (@NoCloutBen) July 8, 2022
6. That’s too much to ask.
WAY too much.
i would do absolutely anything for my friends except answer their text messages
— jea (@420insidejob) August 26, 2022
7. You are now officially OLD.
Just roll with it.
i used to be young and cool and now when it rains i say things like “this is good. we needed this”
— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) July 18, 2022
8. Sounds amazing.
Let us know if you actually pull it off.
I would be sooooo good at not having a job … like okay this week im going to make strawberry rhubarb pie next week we're working on our posture
— rebecca jennings (@rebexxxxa) July 18, 2022
9. Uh oh…
This is THE WORST.
when u make an excuse not to go out & they come up with a solution pic.twitter.com/TgRaOjTwdy
— Luis Vercetti (@97Vercetti) July 18, 2022
10. I think you’re right.
It would be…groovy, baby.
I do think a new Austin Powers movie could heal the world
— Grace Freud (@GraceGFreud) July 27, 2022
11. Put it everywhere.
That’ll work!
me after taking a photo of myself i actually like: pic.twitter.com/5ZSwiLNDIm
— girls stan account (@girlsstanacc) July 31, 2022
