12 Tweets That Are Guaranteed to Make You Laugh
1. You’re gonna get hurt up there!
They’ll never learn, will they…?
airplanes look so ridiculous like get down from there
— evil slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) August 29, 2022
2. Poor guy.
He never saw it coming…
Well my ex canceled the Spotify premium I was using which unfortunately means I am revoking her Dads access to my Disney +. Good guy. Hate to see him caught in the crossfire
— young tiempo (@YoungTiempo) August 24, 2022
3. A real jokester, isn’t he?
You have a comedian in your house!
My son came and got me, saying there was a serious leak under the kitchen sink. pic.twitter.com/OEqnR1McJ6
— Tenessa Gemelke (@gemelket) July 14, 2020
4. Turn it off!
You’re upset, aren’t you?
alien: these are your ancestors?? lmfaooo 💀😂😂
[shows me a video of a monkey jumpin around goin ooh ooh ah ah]
me: [getting really defensive] that was a long time ago. turn that off
— cory (@coolmathgame_) August 3, 2022
5. Oh, sorry about that…
Won’t happen again!
Well, well, well. Look who’s come crawling back. If it isn’t my one year old son I accidentally left at the park
— h b (@h3xenbrenner2) August 29, 2022
6. Yes, I did change.
And this is how I did it.
“you changed” bro i watched a new tv show and stole the personality of the character i liked the most
— Steve (@thahumorguy) August 31, 2022
7. Something to think about.
I think he’s right…
it’s insane that people call boston “beantown.” chicago has an actual 20 foot bean in the middle of their city and no one says a thing
— Kevin Burke (@Ke7inBurke) August 31, 2022
8. You can’t unsee that.
It’s just weird!
why are donkey kongs teeth retractable pic.twitter.com/ec7RODcBY4
— 🏳️🌈Dragonogon🏳️⚧️🐲 (🎂 10 days!!) (@Dragonogon) August 27, 2022
9. That’s all it took.
This is good to know…
Thank you!!!!!! Sobbing crying I am healed pic.twitter.com/R9j43zodzO
— Hannah Solow (@hamstertalk) June 9, 2022
10. You’ve really changed.
Remember the old days?
lifelong friendship is so funny. I once saw you drink four loko out of an ugg boot and now you have a son named Arnold
— Ruth Madievsky (@ruthmadievsky) August 27, 2022
11. I think she would love that!
It’s a classy move.
Imagine using one of these to grab a condom off the nightstand pic.twitter.com/jDTOjVqjWC
— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) June 8, 2022
12. This is very true.
Just fall asleep!
stupid and humiliating that I have to court this body to sleep, something it should just do. I have to set a mood and do little rituals. that shouldn’t be my job. impractical animal that I am….
— JP (@jpbrammer) June 9, 2022
