A Super Narrow House in Toronto Is Selling for Almost $2 Million
The real estate market is pretty out of control right now and we’re all hoping that things calm down sooner than later…but who knows how long that’s going to take…
And even small places are going for extravagant amounts of money on the market these days.
Like this place in Toronto…
Wait, what?!?!
Well, that’s pretty depressing, don’t you think?
Check out the TikTok video below to get a quick tour of this Toronto home that’s going for $1.95 million.
@realtor.nero Do you think it’s worth it? 🤔 #luxuryhomes #luxuryrealestate #torontotiktok #torontorealestate #torontorealestate #canadarealestate #realestatetiktok #torontorealtor ♬ Girls Want Girls – Drake
I mean, it’s a pretty cool pad, but it’s pretty NARROW, don’t you think?
Here’s what folks had to say about this on TikTok.
One viewer commented,
“Bro thinks someone would pay 2 million for a staircase.”
Another said,
“2 million to buy a container with a jail cell.”
One person wasn’t too impressed with the placement of the toilet:
“Having boo boo air in the same place you lay your head is a very bold selling strategy.”
And another viewer commented,
“Dawg the toilet is just bare in the bedroom. $2 million and you gotta step on your queen-size bed to crack a window. I know it’s some tech bro living there.”
I think the jury is unanimous on this one…it’s a little pricey for a place like this.
Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that things change in a hurry when it comes to home and rental prices, because things are WILD out there!
