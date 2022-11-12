12 People Offer Hygiene Tips We Should All Pay Attention To
No matter how clean and put-together you think you might be, you can always improve your hygiene.
No doubt about it!
And here are 12 hygiene tips that all of us should think about.
Let’s hear what folks had to say about this.
1. Wipe ’em down.
“For those with glasses, wipe them down at the end of every day — at least every part that touches your face.
Your facial skin will start to clear up all over.”
2. Do it!
“Brush your tongue!
It will significantly reduce bad breath.”
3. FYI.
“Deodorant should be used after you shower.
Not when you’re already sweaty.”
4. Don’t forget the neck.
“MOISTURIZE YOUR NECK!
So many people with a skincare routine ignore their neck for some weird reason.”
5. It works!
“If you ever forget deodorant, hand sanitizer works to get rid of the B.O. for a little while.”
6. Please!
“Clean out your belly button, please.
Sincerely, an OR nurse who has to clean it after you’re asleep, before being able to clean your abdomen for surgery prep. Please.”
7. Hint, hint.
“If someone offers you a piece of gum while you are talking, take the gum and say thank you.
It usually means your breath stinks.”
8. Good for your skin.
“Aftershave isn’t about smelling nice.
A good aftershave with witch hazel, aloe, alum, etc. will help your skin heal and prevent razor bumps.”
9. Remember your scalp.
“Actually scrub your scalp in the shower, it’s skin and it needs to get clean.
It stinks if you don’t.”
10. Get a new one.
11. Yes!
“Always be on top of laundry.
Don’t let the clothes sit in the washer too long, or they’ll have a mildew-y smell.”
12. Gross!
“Clean your piercings.
Stank builds up in those holes!”
