12 People Share the Strangest Rumors They Ever Heard About Themselves
I don’t know how or why this got started, but when I was in high school, several people came up to me one day and asked me if I was okay.
All I could say was, “huh?”
And each person proceeded to tell me they heard that I fell down a flight of stairs earlier that day and they were just wondering if I was hurt or not.
Totally bizarre!
And I have no idea where that story came from…
What’s the weirdest rumor you’ve ever heard about yourself?
Here’s what folks said on AskReddit.
1. Okay…
“Somebody spread a rumor that I purposefully gave their cat acid by making out with the cat while I had acid on my tongue.
They claim their cat has never been the same.
I have never French kissed a cat and I would never risk poisoning an animal.”
2. It wasn’t me.
“That my best friend and I had a threesome with this one dude in high school.
Until the day I heard that rumor, I had no idea who that guy was.”
3. Yikes.
“That I was d**d.
I got in a bad car wreck in high school and an off duty nurse was first in the scene. She happened to have a white blanket to cover me up with because I was laying on the ground and it was cold.
A classmate drove by and saw my car and a body under a white blanket. I missed the next day of school because I was too sore. When I came in the day after that everyone gasped and said they heard I had d**d in a car wreck.”
4. Missing a couple…
“That I had 6 toes.
Not on one foot, but in total.”
5. That’s a new one.
“I got Shingles in 7th grade… I was taken out of school on 9/8/2001… Didn’t come back for 2 weeks.
Apparently there was a rumor started that I was one of the pilots on 9/11… Kids are wild.”
6. Morbid.
“That I k**led my mother.
This went around in high school. While I was in high school. Like somehow I was going to be there in class with them if this were remotely true. It kept me from getting b**lied though.
FYI I called my mom yesterday and sang happy birthday to her, so…”
7. Public Enemy #1.
“That I was a criminal with a warrant and needed to be in jail.
Then the cops showed up because, lo and behold, in the paper there was a person who looked f**king exactly like me with a warrant.
Got cleared up real fast, but damn if I don’t have a near identical twin jacka** out there.”
8. About my mom…
“There was a rumor in my high school that I slept with all my friends’ moms.
Had several classmates who I didn’t really know come up to me and with grave concern ask if I slept with their mother.”
9. A real head-scratcher.
“That i was homeschooled.
I went to public school with the people who made this rumor.”
10. Gang bangers.
“I got brought to the school principal, vice principal, and 2 police officers who believed without a shadow of a doubt my friends and I were in a gang.
The malicious activity, the hand signals, the secret phrases. All meant we were in a gang.”
11. Help me, Rhonda.
“When I was in high school, I heard a rumor that I had s** with this girl named Rhonda, who I was not at all attracted to.
I hadn’t, so I denied the rumor. I assumed Rhonda must have started the rumor. A few years later I’m walking down the street, and there’s Rhonda screaming at me from her car. I walked over to see what the problem was, and she was really mad about me spreading the rumor about us having s** with each other.
I let her know that I always assumed she had started that rumor, and it wasn’t me spreading it. To this day, neither of us have any idea who started that rumor.”
12. Right there in the stairwell.
“In high school (grade 9) someone started a rumor that I had s** in one of the stairwells before school.
Friends asked me about it and I very much denied the whole thing because I was 14 and didn’t want to deal with the embarrassment from it.
In retrospect maybe I should’ve just been like “yeah I did so what?” and played it off cool, but I didn’t want to be known as the guy who f**ks people in the stairwells at school.”