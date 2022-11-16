A Server Shared How Customers Get Treated After They Don’t Tip
Here’s a life tip for you: if you don’t tip your server when you go out to eat, you’re probably not going to get the best service.
Who knew, right?!?!
But some folks still have to learn the hard way…
A server uploaded a quick video to TikTok where she made a firm statement about how you’ll be treated if you don’t tip…and she did this in response to getting tipped ZERO DOLLARS on a $120 bill.
@nenegirlllll_ $0 tip on a $120 order yeah eat my 🍑 #fypシ #trending ♬ original sound – ItsDeDe Tv
TikTok users shared their thoughts on the video.
One person said,
“I love when they ask me for boxes when they don’t tip well. You gonna finish your meal or leave it. I don’t care, not my problem, not bringing you a box.”
Another viewer responded,
“I used to work at a place that you paid on the QR code and they tipped me $2 on $160. They asked for a group picture and I just told them no.”
And another TikTokker made a good point:
“The ones saying that they need to tell their manager to pay them better wages: if they do that the manager will have to raise prices on the menu.”
Good point! And you know it’s true…
Tip your servers, people!