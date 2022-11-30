Nov 29, 2022
Artist Creates Amazing Pieces with Continuously Zoomable Images
We can pretty much guarantee that you’ve never seen pieces of art quite like these before.
They come to us via a French artist named Vaskange who uses an app called Endless Paper to come up with multilayered pieces that allows people to continuously zoom in to get more detail from his illustrations.
And it’s pretty wild!
Here’s one example.
And here’s another video on Instagram where the artist zooms out instead of zooming in to give viewers a different glimpse of his work.
And in this video he starts out even farther, way out in the middle of the solar system, before he zooms in.
And here’s one more zoom out, from the depths of the ocean!
Pretty great stuff, don’t you think?!?!
Categories: ART
Tags: · art, illustration, top