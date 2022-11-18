Customer Ordered a Five Guys Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger off the Restaurant’s “Secret Menu”
You’ve probably heard about “secret menus” at fast food joints.
In-N-Out Burger famously has a few hidden items that folks who are “in the know” regularly ask for.
Well, here’s another one for you to try out!
A video posted to TikTok showed a woman telling viewers to order a grilled cheese cheeseburger from Five Guys, the popular burger chain.
And in the same video, a man is shown sampling this concotion.
@jor_jor57 #stitch with @dee.045 ♬ original sound – Jordan
The video went viral in a HUGE way with millions of views and people who saw it shared their thoughts.
One person said,
“This is the single most important thing I learned on TikTok.”
Another added,
“I worked at Five Guys and this was a must. Also added Cajun seasoning on my patty.”
And the video has also had an effect on people requesting this special item that isn’t so secret anymore.
One viewer said,
“I work at Five Guys and have been so confused about how everyone knows about this. I swear we get so many people asking for this now.”
And another Five Guys employee said,
“This is the reason I had 5 groups of people ask for this today.”
Are you hungry yet…?