The “Worst Science Stock Photo Ever” Contest Picked a Winner
If you spend a lot of time browsing stock photo websites, you eventually run into a whole lot of hilariousness…
Because sometimes the photos these folks come up with make you scratch your head and question their sanity!
A Twitter user named Dr. Kit Chapman took it upon himself to nominate what he thinks are some of the worst stock science photos out there and to let folks on the social media platform vote on them.
Here’s how the festivities kicked off.
Time to vote for the worst science stock photos ever!
1. Hold My Soldering Iron. pic.twitter.com/fc76jz8Bs4
— Dr Kit Chapman (@ChemistryKit) October 12, 2022
And then there was this unusual snapshot…
2. Talk To Us, Dr Chicken. pic.twitter.com/IMh0LsmGcg
— Dr Kit Chapman (@ChemistryKit) October 12, 2022
Followed by a woman who was clearly dressed up for the wrong occasion…I guess she forgot she had some experiments to take care of…
3. Science: It’s a Girl Thing. pic.twitter.com/ogIOrKHWe1
— Dr Kit Chapman (@ChemistryKit) October 12, 2022
Who the hell knows what was happening in this pic.
4. Lick her FOR SCIENCE. pic.twitter.com/K9762xU8UW
— Dr Kit Chapman (@ChemistryKit) October 12, 2022
And then we have this clearly deranged man performing some kind of terrible test on a raw chicken.
2. I, too, store half-used syringes inside an uncooked chicken. pic.twitter.com/noEBQKqbO3
— Dr Kit Chapman (@ChemistryKit) October 12, 2022
Then it was time to party…maybe it was Halloween?
3. Drink, drink, drink! pic.twitter.com/2gzX8IsyTd
— Dr Kit Chapman (@ChemistryKit) October 12, 2022
This guy, who clearly shouldn’t be anywhere near a lab.
And last, Batch 4!!!
1. Twisted Firestarter. pic.twitter.com/EVYhCtNZpX
— Dr Kit Chapman (@ChemistryKit) October 12, 2022
Two women who are lacking in the equipment department.
4. Two scientists, one set of gloves and safety specs. pic.twitter.com/MMjtsA6vKL
— Dr Kit Chapman (@ChemistryKit) October 12, 2022
And then the classic “Mad Scientist.”
4. Mr Creepy. pic.twitter.com/I38PPfUO6p
— Dr Kit Chapman (@ChemistryKit) October 12, 2022
It came down to the Final Four…
AND OUR WINNERS… This is it, the final, golden chance at glory! Bad stock photo glory!
After 423,986 (!) votes, your final four are:
SUPER SOLDER, SYRINGE CHICKEN, PPE PAIR, and THUMBS UP MAN!
Who is the ultimate victor? pic.twitter.com/GkP0rDQ7h0
— Dr Kit Chapman (@ChemistryKit) October 13, 2022
And the winner was the soldering scientist (the first pic in the thread).
Who is our winner?
— Dr Kit Chapman (@ChemistryKit) October 13, 2022
Well, that was fun…now get back to work!
