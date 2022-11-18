Wendy’s Employee Mocked Customers Who Requested No Salt on the Fries on a $50 Order
Fast food workers are hustling and they’re working their butts off…so go easy on them, okay?
And that brings us to today’s story!
A man named Will mocked Wendy’s customers who make modifications to their (let’s admit it) unhealthy food orders in order to try to alleviate the grease, salt, fat, etc.
And you know that folks had thoughts about this video.
One person said,
“It baffles me how much people spend at these awful fast food places.”
Another viewer commented,
“At Chick-fil-A, people always order frosted lemonades with diet lemonade that cancels out the, like, 70% of the cup that has ice cream in it.”
Will responded to that comment:
“I’m saying. Like at this point, take the diabetes and enjoy life.”
But other TikTokkers say that they do it so they get fresh fries and not ones that have been sitting around for a while…pretty smart, when you think about it…
To this idea, Will said, this doesn’t really do much because he doesn’t prepare fresh fries for every single order: “We just re-dip them in oil, so it’s really fresh.”
There you go folks, you just got a little behind-the-scenes info from the world of fast food!