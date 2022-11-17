Nov 17, 2022

Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Not Showing Up to the Party Her Husband Planned for Her

Let me ask you a question

Have you ever NOT shown up to a wedding that was planned specifically for you?

Neither have I!

But this woman did…and now she wants to know if she acted like an a**hole.

Read on to get the whole story!

AITA for not showing up to the birthday party that my husband planned for me?

“So, my husband is a jokester and a prankster. He has a habit of pulling pranks especially on my birthdays!

He judges my reactions as “overreactions” and says I should loosen up and be extra happy because he thinks he’s making my birthdays extra funny. But it actually upset me and put me in a posituon where I get laughed at and recorded by his family.

He planned for my 26th birthday this past week, which was held at a restaurant. I told him I wouldn’t go if he was going to pull one of those pranks he’s famous for because it’s a public place and I did not want to be publicly humiliated. He swore on his mom, on the bible, promised me and brought two witnesses. Wrote an agreement stating he’d pay $ money if he pulled a prank. I believed him and said that I’d go. I had to cancel with my parents who wantec to celebrate at their house.

The day of my birthday, I got a text from one of his friend’s wives telling me she heard him tell her husband about the prank he was going to pull on me at the restaurant. I was stunned as she detailed what the plan was going to be. I felt so upset and anxious. He already went ahead and got to the restaurant to make sure all was set.

I ended up deciding to not go. He started calling then texting asking where I was and sayjng the party was going to start without me. I turned my phone off and went to my parents house and had a small party there.

I went home at 7pm and found my husband there fuming at me, He lashed out asking why on hell did I not show up to the party after he put money, time and effort in it. I told him why and he called his friend’s wife a liar and reminded me of all thd promsise he made and accused me of not trusting his word.

I said I couldn’t take the chance and risknhaving him basically ruin another birthday of mine. We had a huge argument then he starred giving the cold shoulder, while pointing out how I embarrassed him and wasted his time and money by not showing up.”

Check out what Reddit users had to say about this.

One person said she’s NTA and there are a couple of things that might be going on here…

Screen Shot 2022 11 05 at 12.13.28 PM Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Not Showing Up to the Party Her Husband Planned for Her

Screen Shot 2022 11 05 at 12.13.35 PM Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Not Showing Up to the Party Her Husband Planned for Her

Photo Credit: Reddit

Another individual had a good idea of what they think her husband was planning to do here…

Screen Shot 2022 11 05 at 12.13.43 PM Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Not Showing Up to the Party Her Husband Planned for Her

Photo Credit: Reddit

And this Reddit user said like almost sounds like an a**sive relationship.

Screen Shot 2022 11 05 at 12.14.13 PM 386x1024 Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Not Showing Up to the Party Her Husband Planned for Her

Photo Credit: Reddit

twistedsifter on facebook Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Not Showing Up to the Party Her Husband Planned for Her

Categories: THE REST
Tags: · , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter