Woman Wants to Know if She’s a Jerk for Telling Her Husband to Get Over Himself
Oh, get over yourself!
No one like to hear someone say that to them, but hey, it happens.
But did this woman act like an a**hole when she uttered those words to her husband?
Check out this story and see what you think.
AITA for telling my husband to get over himself when he started berating me for not picking up his brother’s son from school?
“My husband (37) took his nephew (12) in after his dad (my husband’s brother) was diagnosed with cancer. He told me that his nephew would be staying with us til his dad completes his chemo treatment.
I agreed although he did not consult me about it first. but I told him that he’ll be his responsibility not mine. He asked me to explain why and I told him it’s because 1. he didn’t consult me before taking his nephew in, and 2. I’m not equipped nor experienced in taking care/being committed to child care. I still have to cook and clean obviously. He said it was fine and that he’d be taking care of him on his own.
The other day he called me in the afternoon saying he was stuck in a 2hr meeting and asked if I could go pick his nephew up from school. I said I was having lunch with mom and discussing family issues. He insisted but I reminded him that he said he’d be taking care of his nephew including school pickup/dropoff. I suggested he try to get off work or call some family member to go pick him up. He tried to argue but I hung up.
I went home at 3 and surprisingly found my husband there. He was angry he started yelling at me calling me selfish and unfeeling. I told him that his lack of management wasn’t my fault. he yelled saying that my lunch with mom could’ve “f**king” waited but I chose to be “f**king petty” just to prove a point.
I said that wasn’t true and told him to get over himself and stop acting like he was the victim when he put himself in this situation knowing he wouldn’t commit. He yelled that ge was trying to do all he can to help his brother out but it was me who’s playing victim after I refused to help out. We argued some more and I ended up going to stay with my mom for the night.
He texted me some choice words that’s when I turned my phone off. We’re still arguing about it.”
Now it’s time to see what Reddit users had to say about this.
One person said she’s an a**hole and that she’s showing no empathy.
Another individual agreed and said this doesn’t sound like much of a partnership.
And this Reddit user said that they agree but that the husband doesn’t sound like much of a partner either and this marriage sounds dysfunctional.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · aita, ask reddit, askreddit, reddit