12 Rude and Entitled People Who Will Annoy the Hell Out of You
Ugh…when will it ever end…?
I’m talking about rude and entitled people who seem to think the whole world revolves around them.
Well, it doesn’t look like it will end anytime soon, but at least we can have some laughs at their expense, right?
Check out these 12 posts and get ready to roll your eyes.
1. Good luck with that.
I have a feeling they’ll be doing this themselves.
Mind you there are a TON of geese where I live from ChoosingBeggars
2. Demanding a refund.
Oh, boy…
Wait.. a refund for the gift wrapping?? from ChoosingBeggars
3. Do you want to live in a bathroom?
Well, today is your lucky day!
4. You win some and you lose some.
This is when you say HELL NO.
I’m building custom pcs for people on fb marketplace and I get this tool. from ChoosingBeggars
5. This is insane.
And illegal!
6. OMG.
This is really pushing it.
Twitter art commissioner gets his first choosing beggar from ChoosingBeggars
7. Why aren’t you paying for my honeymoon?
How rude!
The sense of entitlement is strong here, even with a significant portion of their expenses paid for by family. from ChoosingBeggars
8. I only need $20,000…
Is that too much to ask?
“hey guys, i just need 20k donated to me so i can buy a house” from ChoosingBeggars
9. Don’t ever invite them again.
You’re off the list!
how dare you not have the most top quality food and beverage for me, for free? from ChoosingBeggars
10. No one is gonna do this.
Absolutely not!
Surely photographers will line up to pay ME to shoot my wedding in the middle of nowhere. from ChoosingBeggars
11. What a deal!
This sounds like a nightmare.
12. That’s quite a list…
She will accept Gucci, by the way.
She was completely serious (and has since deleted her post) from ChoosingBeggars