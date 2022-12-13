13 People Open Up About the Silent Battles They’re Fighting
Here’s a life tip: you should always be nice to everyone you encounter because you never really know what someone is going through…
It’s the truth!
Because all people are fighting some kind of silent battle in their life.
AskReddit users opened up about this important topic.
Take a look.
1. On the road to recovery.
“I am almost 35 years old and I finally talked to my doctor about my anxiety and depression issues for the first time this morning.
It took 20 years, but I’m excited about maybe not feeling this way anymore.”
2. A lot going on.
“Been fighting with my bf… haven’t seen him in over a week. His sister found out she has cancer.. my little sister found out she’s 2 months pregnant but didn’t know.. was drinking so now she’s not gonna have the baby.
She’s already s**cidal. Can’t wait to help her get through this. I used to run 5ks now i can barely walk without pain from an old injury.. can barely workout. I’m a yoga instructor and can’t instruct until my appointments come up and ik what’s going on.
Saving money is impossible. I need a car and to move and I owe the irs like 2 grand by January. But I just got a bartending gig and still have to find another one.”
3. Lonely.
“The never ending loneliness I feel and the realization that I’ll probably never be with someone that feels the same way I feel to them.”
4. Should you reach out?
“Wanting to call her.
We were married a long time, and the divorce got a little bitter, but I miss her friendship.”
5. Not too bright.
“I’m coming to the realization that I am an idiot.
All my life I have been taken care of. My Grandmother and then the mother of my children. I have zero mathematical abilities (numbers just don’t make sense to me.) I can’t remember the order of the months or tell time. I have never been able to play board games or understand the process of doing a sport.
Just situations that everyone seems to be able to do break down when I try to do them. If I ever messed up and said something completely wrong or incorrect I was always able to raise my eyebrow and convince the other person I was just joking. Now that my wife has moved on to her new family she still helps me daily(I guess I should say ex wife.).
Since I was very young I have been able to nod and parrot what a person in charge is telling me to make them believe that I understood the assignment. I found a job in a factory right out of high school that put me in a floor supervisor position and it allowed me to take what my boss said to me and I just relayed that to my crew. I did that job for 16 years and when we went to online work during Covid I was found out.
As soon as it came to light that I had no Idea how to do the things that I was asking other people to do I just quit my job. The last couple of years I’ve lost everything and am grasping at straws to try to live some kind of life.It’s been a little over 7 months now and I don’t leave the house anymore.
My Grandma has passed and my lovely ex-wife has helped me set up a small apartment that I can exist in. Its a silent battle to just keep going every day now that the person I was pretending to be my whole life has d**d in his own bed of ignorance.”
6. Been through it.
“All the traumas i’m having to heal from so I can properly function in life.
I’m tired of feeling so held back because of the s**t i had to go through growing up.
I’m very thankful I’ve got therapist that i have, but it’s just very exhausting working through your past so you can move forward.”
7. It’s been years.
“A war of epic proportions over the ideal temperature for the office.
Any time my colleague leaves the room I adjust the AC to a non-cataclysmic heat death of the universe level, and when I leave the room she turns it back.
It’s been years.
A word has never been said.”
8. Dreading it.
“Going to work.
I usually get bursts of energy for a couple months, and other times I can’t stand the thought of going.”
9. PTSD.
“I am bipolar 1 and have chronic PTSD.
I have been slipping into psychosis here and there lately and doing everything I can to not let that get a hold on me.
I don’t want to go back to the hospital.”
10. Unhealthy.
“Weight and establishing a healthy lifestyle. I’m not obese but i can see myself trending up.
It’s been hard to eat well and exercise regularly when we have visitors every two weeks and are traveling every three weeks for social obligations or work.
I want to look in the mirror and feel good about myself and knowing I’m making good choices. That’s not the current feeling.”
11. A scary time for artists.
“As a professional artist, I’m genuinely scared at what AI art is doing.
Already people are spamming twitter with it and most people can’t tell the difference. It literally takes anyone’s style and does anything they want with it.
Want a Studio Ghibli portrait of your mom? Easy. Want a furry version of Megaman in the style of a 1990’s Disney film? No problem. Want a random fan arist you like but can’t afford to draw your My Little Pony OC doing the nasty with a pony from the show? Just feed it in.
And it’s barely getting started. This tech is already fooling even fellow artists and it has barely been half a year since the newer models have released.”
12. In pain.
“Crohn’s Disease.
After four years in full remission it’s now winning.
My calprotectin is 2700.”
13. All alone.
“Every person that I like somehow proves me they just used me for attention and my generosity. I feel alone even when surrounded by people.
I rarely feel joy in anything anymore. I don’t know whats wrong with me that nobody wants to stay by my side while I try everything and work on myself everyday.
Sometimes I can’t even hide my loneliness anymore and I isolate myself even more because I don’t want anyone to see me suffer. I would like to be the person people share good news to because they know I will hype them up even more and I am happy for them.
Somehow they just come to my life when they are down and need something. And I will be always there getting them up again and helping them out but when will the moment come some stays after that?”
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · ask reddit, askreddit, life, reddit