15 People Discuss the Movies They Think Are Flawless
I love these kinds of conversations!
Because there are a whole lot of movies that I think are totally perfect.
Here are a few of them: Halloween, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Election, The Warriors…
I could go on and on, but I won’t…
Instead, let’s hear from AskReddit users about the movies they think are perfect.
Start now!
1. Classic.
“12 Angry Men (1957)
Somehow a movie about 12 guys arguing in a closed room is absolutely riveting.”
2. Disney film.
“Lilo & Stitch.
I can’t think of anything else Disney has done that dives deep into a serious life issue with realistic rawness except Zootopia and a few of the Pixar movies. Lilo is one of the most realistic animated children protagonists with all her little quirks and you can feel and see how hard Nani is trying to balance sisterhood and parenthood.
It also functions well without a villain like an evil stepparent or foster parent. It’s just a social services agent who realizes the tragedy of the situation. Even with comedy from the aliens, it successfully balances the tone and allows you to realize the tragedy and rawness of the situation.”
3. Great film.
“City of God.
I can’t really explain why because I haven’t studied films and stuff.”
4. Love it!
“Alien. 1979.
My favorite movie of all time.
Aliens always gets mentioned, but the original was always the best.
Sci fi horror at its best.”
5. From the 1970s.
“One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.
Aside from Jack and Nurse Ratchet, Cheswick (Sydney Lassick), Harding (William Redfield), and Billy (Brad Dourif) all gave incredible performances, with Danny Devito and Christopher Lloyd playing lesser roles, no less.”
6. Quotable.
“Clue from 1985.
One of the funniest movies I have watched and I still quote it in regular interactions.”
7. From the Coen brothers.
“Fargo (1996).
The performances in this movie by Frances McDormand, William H Macy & Steve Buscemi were all career defining performances but what I don’t see mentioned enough is how the movie is an antidote for Tarantino style of criminals.
Pulp Fiction is out of this world but it led to every director trying to write smart well read criminals who talk about TV & movies, a big example would be Bad Boys, whereas the Coens created idiotic criminals who keep making mistakes & aren’t cool in anyway.
They even start the movie off by messing up the time for their meeting.
I’ve watched this movie so much, I think I could quote it in my sleep.
8. Amazing movie.
“Stand By Me.
“I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was twelve. Jesus, does anyone?””
9. A funny flick.
“My Cousin Vinny.
“Cause Chevy didn’t make a 327 in ’55, the 327 didn’t come out till ’62. And it wasn’t offered in the Bel Air with a four-barrel carb till ’64. However, in 1964, the correct ignition timing would be four degrees before top-d**d-center.””
10. True story.
“Amadeus.
I still marvel at the scene where Salieri is looking over Mozart’s music and is hearing the music in his head as he is reading the notes.
Can people really do that?”
11. Fantastic.
“Se7en.
The sense of dreary dread throughout the movie is absolutely f**king perfect.
The movie is absolutely fantastic.”
12. Atmospheric.
“The Thing.
The research station at the South Pole has an annual tradition… at the start of the winter-over, when they’re totally isolated and it’s always night, the whole crew gets together and watches The Thing and The Shining back to back.”
13. A wonderful Western.
“Tombstone.
This is my #1 favorite movie.
I’m in awe every time I watch it, every like seems line it’s crafted to perfection.”
14. Mob masterpiece.
“Goodfellas.
My absolute favourite mob movie.
Everyone talks about Joe Pesci, but Ray Liotta was a perfect sleazeball.”
15. I’ll be back.
“Terminator 2.
11/10 would go back in time to watch it for the first time again.
Still blows my mind it’s 4 years older than me watching it nowadays.
Best movie of all time.”
