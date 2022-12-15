15 People Share What They Think Folks Will Be Nostalgic for in 50 Years
It’s equal parts exciting and terrifying to think about what the world will be like 50 years from now…
And the world seems to be such a big dumpster fire these days that it’s hard to imagine that people will be nostalgic for ANYTHING about today in 50 years…
But you know how nostalgia works…
Take a look at what folks on AskReddit said about this.
1. On the decline.
“The number of wild animals that exist and can be seen.
They are already on the decline.”
2. People were everywhere!
“That one month when everyone was playing Pokemon Go.
That PoGo summer was basically the opposite of the pandemic.”
3. Pretty scary.
“Clean air and water depending how things turn out for the planet.
If things get better, The Simpsons.”
4. Someday…
“Everything about today’s art, style, decor, culture, movies, shows, music and news events.
It will seem old fashioned and from a simpler time, in 50 years.”
5. Oh, no.
“Snow.
My Mum speaks about how every winter in the 1970s, there would always be massive amounts of snow that would stay around for days.
I’ve only had 2 times in my life where snow has stuck around for a day. The rest of snow days would either never stick to the ground or it’ll stick, but it’ll melt away within the hour.
It’s rare that we get snow.”
6. Not so much anymore.
“Insects.
I remember even in the 1990s after a drive through the country your car would be covered in squashed bugs.
These days, like none.”
7. Ownership.
“Owning something you don’t pay a subscription for.
Or owning something outright.”
8. Ugh…
“You know son, when I was your age we didn’t have a subscription model to make toasts every morning. We’d just put bread in and toast would pop out”
“You had to put bread manually, Grandpa?!?”
“Oh yes, but we didn’t have to listen to 3 mandatory advertisements. Oh and one more thing: We could use any bread we want”
“Holy s**t!? Any bread?? And it would still toast them?”
“Yep”
9. For real.
“Privacy.
Even babies are overexposed today.”
10. The twenty-year cycle.
“Movies made 30 years from now.
Nostalgia always runs in 20 year cycles.”
11. Getting too complicated.
“Being able to do basic maintenance on your car without needing a shop manual and a years salary worth of special tools.”
12. Gonna be even worse.
“Social media.
Not because it’s good, but because whatever comes next will probably suck more.”
13. Something to think about.
“I’ve watched privacy disappear and it’s sad.
I feel like in the future, real privacy will be a luxury only afforded by the very rich and hermits.”
14. Still a little bit of this left.
“I’d say people will miss being uncontactable.
Like back in the day, you could just go to your bedroom, and block the rest of the world away for a couple of hours.
Now we’ve got video calls, phone calls, texts, emails. Ugh.”
15. Artificial intelligence.
“Human-made art and music without the use of AI.
Or even just knowing it was made without the use of AI tools like DALL-E 2 or similar.
Kind of like how before Autotune you knew for certain a singer could sing that way.”