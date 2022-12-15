15 Photographs That Are Oddly Terrifying
There are some images that we know are meant to be scary, creepy, eerie or the like…and then there are the ones that should be innocuous but for some reason give us the chills.
I’m not sure which is more unsettling, but take a look through 15 of the latter type and try to decide!
15. That is going to give someone a heart attack.
I’m still not sure it’s a pipe, to be honest.
I thought i was about to get shot for a second from oddlyterrifying
14. I’m all for individual preference.
But this does not seem ok.
13. I knew birds freaked me out for a reason.
This would make me shat my pants.
The size of this prehistoric bird that actually existed one day from oddlyterrifying
12. I definitely hate it.
This cat would have to find a new home sorry.
11. The dogs are not ok with it.
That’s how you know you shouldn’t be, either.
10. The only reason someone would do this is to mess with people.
So congrats, it’s working.
9. That is a dog with a job.
That I definitely appreciate but would not want.
8. This makes me super sad.
Poor little baby.
and you think having a popcorn kernel stuck is bad from oddlyterrifying
7. No one will invite you to dinner again.
I don’t make the rules.
Stole it… from oddlyterrifying
6. The literal stuff of nightmares.
Mine, anyway. Snapping turtle!
5. Some people just have to ruin everything.
They want to watch the world burn.
4. I am doubting that last claim.
But maybe that’s me being judgy.
From a very clean home, foot scouts honor from oddlyterrifying
3. How to get your kid to sleep in your bed every night.
If they don’t already, I mean.
2. Let your imagination run wild.
But be prepared for the consequences.
Just some regular rubber gloves washing accidentally opened the gate of hell from oddlyterrifying
1. She might need an exorcist.
Bless her heart.
These two souls trapped in this women’s knees. from oddlyterrifying
I’m officially feeling a little off-balance now.
I guess this post has done its job!
