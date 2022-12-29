Here’s Proof Those Red Target Balls Do Actually Roll… When You Hit Them With A Car
If you tell me that, in all the times you’ve been to Target, you’ve never wondered whether or not those red balls ever get loose, I’ll have to call you a liar.
And so, I know you’re dying to see the video proof – because yes, they totally roll if you hit one with your car.
The video in question was posted to TikTok by Hannah (@electic.angel), who turns on her camera just as one of Target’s iconic balls begins to roll away from the store’s entrance.
It makes its way through the crosswalk until it lightly bounces off a curb.
Meanwhile, a Target employee pushing a cart walks by and pretends he doesn’t see a thing out of place, something that a man behind the camera can’t help but notice.
“Bro, there’s a worker. Why doesn’t he do anything?”
The person shooting the video pans to a silver SUV and implies they’re the ones who hit the ball, setting off this chain of events.
“And she’s driving away. She’s going to hit another one.”
2.7 million people have watched the video at this point, and the comments are full of jokes – many of them about the worker who pretended not to notice the dislodged front entrance decor.
“The worker legit looked then looked away so fast like nope nope nope NOT today.”
More than a few people, like this commenter, thought they would have tried to load the ball up (but no word if anyone checked to see how heavy it is irl).
“I would have tried to find a way to get that in the back of my truck for my kids.”
A few former Target employees chimed in. Apparently, it’s not unheard of, which gives me hope that I might see it myself one day.
@eclectic.angel
Florida is what they say it is
♬ Mission Impossible Theme (Movie Trailer Mix) – Dominik Hauser
This person says their loose ball even patronized a different local business.
“My target had the same thing happen but the ball went into a famous footwear.”
I don’t know about y’all, but I hope to one day see this for myself.
It’s important to have goals and all.
