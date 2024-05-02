May 2, 2024 at 8:16 am

Woman Shares The Adorable Story About How She Met Her Husband. – ‘I hung out every day at my kid’s school…’

by Chris Allen

The lengths we’ll go for love.

Or how about just a crush?

One woman on TikTok named Dorilee brings us one of those smile-worthy stories right to our faces.

The stitch starts with a question,

“What’s the craziest thing you’ve done when you’ve had a crush on someone?”

Cut to Dorilee!

She’s clearly still beaming about recounting this one.

She gets right to it, explaining

“I hung out every day at my kid’s school, hoping to see this hot dad who I believed to be single.”

And she did her homework, or as she puts it, her scouting.

Turns out he was single, and they ended up going on a date.

She then fast-forwards to her joy after their first date, while went very well.

“…and then 111 days later we got married.”

Well how’s that for a happy ending huh?!

Check out her full video here:

Let’s see what folks had to say.

One person wanted to pump the breaks, but others recalled a similar story.

Another person saw this as manifest destiny.

Hey one commenter is just so happy to see a happy story on social media for once.

I’d say job well done!

It’s worked out for now, at least.

