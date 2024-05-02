Bargain Shopper Says You Can Get Cash In Exchange For Alerting Store Staff To Expired Items
by Ashley Ashbee
Usually when I go on a quest to find something in the store, it’s something specific that is special.
But for bargain shopper @emilyiscaffeinated, the quest is to find expired items at CVS.
That’s because apparently, the store may pay her for finding them!
She explains, “This one (box of protein bars) expires today. I don’t know if that counts. But we’re gonna try!”
It turns out CVS may pay people in exchange for finding merchandise that needs to be taken off the shelves.
I’d like to know how much time and gas she spends on these quests and compare that to what she actually makes.
She says “That was just a quick little one on my way home,” at the end, waving her receipt, so maybe she’s not disrupting her day by doing this.
It seems to be more of a hobby she does for a thrill than a business venture.
Watch the full video here.
@emilyiscaffeinated
PART 3!!! Quick lil trip but finding the chips is so easy #cvs #coupons
It’s part three of her videos on getting coupons from CVS.
In this previous video, she shared a tip for finding expired items more quickly: look at what isn’t selling or popular!
@emilyiscaffeinated
Putting in max effort today fr #cvs #free #coupon
In this one, she got $30 worth of coupons, some of them were for disgustingly old snack bars.
@emilyiscaffeinated
Getting cvs rich #cvs #coupons
Let’s see what people had to say in the comments of part 3.
This one person seems to have found a good side hustle for herself.
This concerned me, too. And it seems CVS loses out in so many ways! I don’t get it.
Old makeup is gross. I need to know what store this is!
It takes guts to do this!
I hope she buys something delicious (but not expired).
My question is, do the expired snacks taste different than the non-expired ones?
I’m shameless, but also a snob. It’s confusing.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!