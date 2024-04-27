After People Continued Driving Through His Yard, He Thought A Decorative Rock Would Be The Perfect Touch To Stop Them In Their Tracks
by Trisha Leigh
I know that people talk a lot about missing communities and wishing things could be at least a little more like they were back in the day.
Those people don’t live in neighborhoods where the neighbors are farming their yards without a care, probably.
This person lived on one of the main roads in a large neighborhood, and people often clipped the grass in his yard.
I lived in a huge community on one of the main roads.
Our neighbors were notorious for driving up and down the street at high speeds not paying attention, or making wide turns and hitting my newly planted grass.
So, he got a large, decorative rock.
I was absolutely sick of it.
So one day, I got assistance moving a huge rock to the spot that people kept hitting.
I couldn’t grow grass there anyways due to the traffic it was encountering.
The first person to plow into it had quite the satisfying reaction.
Not even 20 minutes later a car (one of my repeat offenders) comes zipping down the street and makes a wide turn right in to my grass and now, my pretty large decorative rock.
I watch as this woman rips the bumper off her car on the rock, stops, gets out and has a melt down in the middle of the street.
I’m still proud to this day.
I hope the new owners kept the rock.
Reddit’s got to be chuckling, right?
You always leave the rock.
Learn how to drive, eh?
Creative minds will always figure something out.
Passive aggressive usually does the trick.
That means this has happened more than once…
I know this one got me snickering.
People get what they deserve, at least some of the time.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · decorative rock, drivers, neighbors, petty revenge, picture, reddit, top