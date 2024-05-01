The Neighbors Sent The City To Force Him To Mow The Lawn. He Put Up A Massive Privacy Fence Right On The Property Line.
Everyone knows that neighbors are a crapshoot.
You might get lucky, you might not, or you might never learn their names, but all parties are happy with that arrangement.
This man inherited his grandfather’s house and did his best to keep up.
The backstory is: my grandpa passed away 2 years ago and I moved into his house.
He was pretty healthy but he let the yard go down a bit, the grass was maintained but the trees were over grown, his pond and patio was dirty, etc.
One neighbor was very invested in making sure his backyard was up to snuff.
Our neighbour, years ago, sold their yard to a property builder.
Our properties are in an L shape so our neighbour was using our backyard as her “virtual” backyard.
For the past 2 years I have been trying my best to maintain the backyard, while also working and dealing with my grandpa’s stuff.
When he had a rough couple of weeks, that neighbors reported him to the city.
Well for the past few weeks the backyard has fallen a bit as stress from work has creeped in and I was sick for a few weeks.
Before this the neighbour has always had nitpicks but I mostly ignored them.
But they rang my door one day to complain about mess in the back and I told them “I have a life outside this house, if it bugs you that much you’re more than welcome to do the work”.
They were understanding of his circumstances.
Following that bylaw came by and they were very understanding about my situation and gave me more than enough time to feel better and mow the lawn.
He was not understanding about them reporting him, though.
Well that whole thing made me mad and I wanted to get the typical white picket fence as there wasn’t a fence and we were passively looking for a dog.
So I decided, screw it, and built the largest fence I could and since her house was right on the property line.
She now looks out the window and instead of seeing my backyard she sees just a wood fence.
I doubt anyone on Reddit is going to feel badly for the neighbors.
The top comment says there are only two types of neighbors.
The grass is always greener etc.
Sometimes the revenge hits just right.
The imagining makes it all worth it.
Grass is the worst anyway.
Seriously, does it ever cross their mind to check on their neighbor?
What a Karen.
