McDonald’s Customers Helps Himself to Chicken Nuggets After Waiting Too Long. Was He Wrong?
Have you ever been so frustrated because of slow service that you decided to take matters into your own hands?
The man you’re about to see in this video did when he decided he just couldn’t wait any longer for his chicken nuggets at McDonald’s…so he grabbed them himself.
And then things got pretty out of hand…
Check out what happened in the video below.
@mdicola3 #mcdonalds #whatisgoingon ♬ original sound – Merari
Did people on TikTok have things to say?
Hahahaha… oh yes.
One viewer said,
“You literally captured the most epic moment that no one would believe unless they saw it themself. I haven’t laughed this hard in years!!!”
Another person commented,
“I think the best part of this video is his shirt. ‘These colors don’t run..they reload’ as he chases the employee and throws nuggets at him.”
And this TikTokker added,
“The manager’s angry walk is sending me. I know this is illegal and inappropriate and not okay, but he is sending me.”
Another viewer made a good point and said,
“I like how everyone kept working like no it’s just another Tuesday.”
One person asked,
“I mean I’d feel the same. Why WOULD it take forever for 20 McNuggets?”
And another viewer admitted,
“Hey now, I’ve wanted to do this myself…only I would’ve just left.”
Don’t try this when you’re at a fast food joint, okay?
It’s definitely not going to end well…