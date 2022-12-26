Dec 26, 2022

People Are Really Confused Because There Is No Such Color as Magenta

Prepare to have your mind blown…about the color magenta!

It’s sort of a purple-red-rosy color, or so I thought until I saw this Tumblr thread telling me there’s no such thing as magenta.

This is one of those existential questions that makes us think we may be seeing things that aren’t really there.

See if this makes sense to you.

Is magenta real…?

Impossible shade of pink

It turns out that magenta is a figment of our imaginations.

Here’s the deal…

Screenshot 2020 04 26 17.16.31 1024x576 People Are Really Confused Because There Is No Such Color as Magenta

Photo Credit: Igmur

This is all very confusing…

Maybe Alexa can help…

Screenshot 2020 04 26 17.19.23 744x1024 People Are Really Confused Because There Is No Such Color as Magenta

Photo Credit: Imgur

Well, what do you know?

Magenta is definitely not there on the ol’ light spectrum.

Screenshot 2020 04 26 17.20.06 1024x660 People Are Really Confused Because There Is No Such Color as Magenta

Photo Credit: Imgur

So, the spectrum is basically a donut.

Screenshot 2020 04 26 17.20.41 1024x898 People Are Really Confused Because There Is No Such Color as Magenta

Photo Credit: Imgur

Right?

We can see it.

Screenshot 2020 04 26 17.21.16 1024x339 People Are Really Confused Because There Is No Such Color as Magenta

Photo Credit: Imgur

Let’s get magenta sorted out first. Then, we can worry about stygian blue.

Screenshot 2020 04 26 17.21.39 1024x193 People Are Really Confused Because There Is No Such Color as Magenta

Photo Credit: Imgur

I am shaken to the core…and I feel like I need to see The Matrix again.

Screenshot 2020 04 26 17.22.17 1024x822 People Are Really Confused Because There Is No Such Color as Magenta

Photo Credit: Imgur

Red, Blue, and Green…Got it…

All other colors are made up…?

Screenshot 2020 04 26 17.23.00 1024x419 People Are Really Confused Because There Is No Such Color as Magenta

Photo Credit: Imgur

The Visible Spectrum of Light

Checks out.

Screenshot 2020 04 26 17.23.16 1024x575 People Are Really Confused Because There Is No Such Color as Magenta

Photo Credit: Imgur

But is yellow fake? I feel like I see yellow…

Screenshot 2020 04 26 20.06.06 People Are Really Confused Because There Is No Such Color as Magenta

Photo Credit: Imgur

So goldfish can see yellow, which means yellow is a real color, but people can’t see it. Our brains make it up.

Then how do we call it yellow and how do we know goldfish see it?

Screenshot 2020 04 26 17.24.30 1024x467 People Are Really Confused Because There Is No Such Color as Magenta

Photo Credit: Imgur

Here’s a visual aid…Our brains are smart.

Screenshot 2020 04 26 17.24.46 1024x626 People Are Really Confused Because There Is No Such Color as Magenta

Photo Credit: Imgur

But we’re all seeing yellow…Is it the same yellow?

Bright, warm and yellow-y?

Screenshot 2020 04 26 17.24.58 1024x619 People Are Really Confused Because There Is No Such Color as Magenta

Photo Credit: Imgur

It’s good that we’re not cognizant of this brain function as it’s happening

I wouldn’t be able to see any colors before a pot of coffee every day.

Screenshot 2020 04 26 17.25.11 1024x555 People Are Really Confused Because There Is No Such Color as Magenta

Photo Credit: Imgur

So outside of red, blue and green, all other colors are photons.

Screenshot 2020 04 26 17.25.25 1024x607 People Are Really Confused Because There Is No Such Color as Magenta

Photo Credit: Imgur

Also, let’s forget at this point how we’re coming up with the language to label these non-colors.

Screenshot 2020 04 26 17.25.39 1024x582 People Are Really Confused Because There Is No Such Color as Magenta

Photo Credit: Imgur

Mind is blown.

Screenshot 2020 04 26 17.25.53 1024x666 People Are Really Confused Because There Is No Such Color as Magenta

Photo Credit: Imgur

Back to magenta.

Screenshot 2020 04 26 17.26.18 People Are Really Confused Because There Is No Such Color as Magenta

Photo Credit: Imgur

Behold, the CIE Chromaticity Diagram.

Learn it. Know it. Live it.

Screenshot 2020 04 26 17.27.03 935x1024 People Are Really Confused Because There Is No Such Color as Magenta

Photo Credit: Imgur

Colors are blends of multiple wavelengths.

Screenshot 2020 04 26 17.27.24 1024x761 People Are Really Confused Because There Is No Such Color as Magenta

Photo Credit: Imgur

Our brains know…and we should listen to them.

Screenshot 2020 04 26 17.27.45 1024x882 People Are Really Confused Because There Is No Such Color as Magenta

Photo Credit: Imgur

Now, on to stygian blue, the impossible color.

Screenshot 2020 04 26 17.28.16 822x1024 People Are Really Confused Because There Is No Such Color as Magenta

Photo Credit: Imgur

Otherwise known as the forbidden color.

Screenshot 2020 04 26 17.28.56 1024x506 People Are Really Confused Because There Is No Such Color as Magenta

Photo Credit: Imgur

This is how to see them.

Screenshot 2020 04 26 17.32.26 1019x1024 People Are Really Confused Because There Is No Such Color as Magenta

Photo Credit: Imgur

Pretty amazing stuff, don’t you think?

twistedsifter on facebook People Are Really Confused Because There Is No Such Color as Magenta

