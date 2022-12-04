The Queen’s Famous Pancake Recipe Looks Pretty Darn Good
Queen Elizabeth II was a beloved figure and when she passed away in September 2022 at the age of 96, people around the world mourned the loss of the woman who had been in the public eye for seven decades.
Many people began digging into her background after her passing to learn more about her and one interesting thing that came back into the public eye was the Queen’s recipe for “drop scones”, also known as Scotch pancakes. Scotch pancakes are similar to the kind we eat in the U.S., but are thicker and smaller in diameter.
The recipe calls for:
4 teacups of flour
4 tablespoons of caster sugar
2 teaspoons of milk
2 whole eggs
2 teaspoons of bi-carbonate soda
3 teaspoons of cream of tartar
2 tablespoons of melted butter
You then beat the eggs, sugar, and half of the milk together, add flour, mix, and then add the remainder of the milk as required, then add the bi-carbonate soda, cream of tartar, and the melted butter.
The Queen’s recipe is enough to feed 16 people.
Here’s a copy of her recipe.
Queen Elizabeth II’s recipe for drop scones, 1959 from Old_Recipes
And a woman named Jen Shiori Adams nice enough to post a TikTok video of how her experiment with Scotch pancakes went.
Take a look at how they turned out for her.
@jennyadaams #dropscones #pancakes #queenelizabeth #recipe ♬ Mozart ‘s a Little Night Music – Classical Music
They look pretty good!
Give the recipe a shot and see how it turns out for you!