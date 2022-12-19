What Is Some Common Knowledge You Found Out Later in Life? People Shared Their Stories.
We all have those things in our lives…
Those pieces of common knowledge that we should have known about much earlier but we just didn’t for one reason or another…
And we’re here today to tell you that it’s okay! Because you’re not alone!
So check out the confessions that AskReddit users made about this and we think you’ll feel a whole lot better about yourself!
1. Mindblowing!
“You can take the silverware holder out of the dishwasher and set it on the counter to put them away, rather than bending down over and over to get a handful at a time.”
2. Do it early and often.
“Wearing earplugs at concerts and wedding receptions.
Tinnitus sucks, people.”
3. Feelings…
“Headaches, sluggishness, and crankiness are all signs of being hungry. I took medication that made me lose my appetite, and I am not very good at recognizing different types of hunger cues.
Feeling especially sad, anxious, or guilty late at night means I gotta go to bed. Didn’t figure this out at all. I saw the phrase “Never trust how you feel about your life after 9 pm” early this year, just before I turned 25.”
4. The basics.
“Basic living skills.
My parents were hoarders and neglected me growing up, we lived in filth and wore dirty clothes, rarely bathed etc. So I never learned what goes into keeping a house clean, or good hygiene practices, or the basic skills needed for normal life.
I know “in theory” how to do those things now, but the underlying core organizational, management, etc skills still aren’t there. It’s kinda hard to explain but it just feels like there will always be a gap for me.”
5. Truth bomb.
“Tell the police nothing.
Tell the paramedic everything.”
6. Don’t find out the hard way.
“That you need to regularly check and top up the fluids in your car. I bought my first car at 16, a cheap old beater, and knew nothing about cars other than gas makes it go.
Found out the hard way that it had other required fluids that I had neither checked nor filled. Broke down on the highway and fucked up my engine.”
7. Uh oh…
“You can’t get lazy with birth control just because you turn 40.
Signed, Middle Aged Mom of a newborn.”
8. Doesn’t always work out.
“It is possible to commit no mistakes and still lose.
That is not a weakness. That is life.”
9. Took a while…
“When tying your shoes, the direction of the loop before you knot matters.
Most of my life my laces were constantly getting loose throughout the day until well into adulthood.”
10. Words to live by.
“Never make an important decision if you are hungry or horny.
Both have a massive impact on your decision making abilities.”
11. Get it? Got it? Good!
“Never lie to:
your lawyer
your accountant
your psychologist.”
12. It’s all up to you.
“That you need to get pretty good at managing your own health, your finances and your career.
Even if this means choosing the right professionals to work with.”
