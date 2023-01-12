Jan 10, 2023
12 Wholesome and Happy Photos of Kids on Their Adoption Days
Together We Rise is a non-profit group and the largest foster care organization in the U.S.
And the group’s Instagram page is full of photos and stories of kids being adopted that will melt even the hardest hearts out there.
Here are 12 photos of kids on their adoption days that we think will bring huge smiles to your face.
1. Home at last.
Release the confetti!
2. Is this kid dapper, or what?
He’s gonna be a heartbreaker!
3. A happy family.
Definitely worth the wait.
4. Let’s do the dab.
What a nice picture!
5. Two peas in a pod.
How cute!
6. Found his forever home.
A real tearjerker.
7. Siblings for life.
Get a load of these two!
8. A long time in foster care.
But now they’re all set.
9. You’ll be going home soon.
I think she’s excited!
10. It warms the heart.
This kid will be showered with love.
11. Yours forever.
Let’s have a party!
12. Way to go, Sebastian!
This kid has a bright future.