16 People Confess The Things They Still Buy Even Though They’re Overpriced
Most people try to be frugal when they can – especially these days. That said, we all have those things we can’t live without, and we’ll pay what it costs (as long as we can afford it).
These 16 people know they’re overpaying for their favorites, but they’re not planning on stopping any time soon.
16. What a joke.
Health insurance that covers next to nothing.
I have a 40 hour a week job and a 20 hour a week job. By the time all my insurance premiums and automatic withdrawals for medical bills come out of my full time paycheck, my part time pay check ends up being a bigger deposit in my account despite getting paid $4 dollars less an hour at that job.
I know there are people worse off than me, but holy f**k is it getting harder to get up everyday knowing that I am working 60 hours a week and I am still drowning.
15. I hope it was good.
The $12 breakfast burrito from the sign on the food truck at my kid’s volleyball tournament, and I go to pay and he says “That’ll be $17”.
I stood there dumbstruck for a second so he felt he had to repeat it. Starving dumass me just ground my teeth and handed him a twenty.
14. They know we need it.
F**king toilet paper. After people panic bought in 2020, it’s so much more than it used to be.
Stands out against the rising price of everything else.
13. Found the ADHD-er.
Dumbshit trinkets to trigger the endorphins.
12. A whole salary.
Health insurance/ medical supplies.
For our family of five, the insurance premiums, deductible, and medications come to about $35,000 a year.
11. Ain’t that the truth.
Groceries, especially the healthy ones honestly.
10. A sad state of affairs.
Right now? Cars, at least in my area. Brand new cars are few and far between.
And its not unusual to see used cars with prices 10k to 12k above what the price was a year and a half ago. Its insane.
9. Almost everything.
Almost everything at this point is.
Especially food and drinks: packages got smaller, prices got higher.
8. We all try our best.
Concessions at sporting events.
As much as I try my best to eat before I go and resist the urge to buy beer when I am there, some days, seeing others enjoying their beer and food/snacks make me say “eff it” and I indulge too.
7. No one should be that lazy.
Uber Eats’ delivery fees. The extent of my laziness cannot be overstated when I’m an educator on winter break and fully immersed in goblin mode.
(Bite Squad is just as bad. Door Dash is trash and I won’t ever use them again after becoming convinced the driver stole my Five Guys french fries).
6. Great goodness!
Great goodness! I went to buy the saddest head of iceberg lettuce the other day and they wanted $4!!!
Not even the organic one!
From $0.80 to $4, it’s nuts…
(Got the romaine heads instead)
5. It’s worth it.
Kerrygold butter
Kerrygold’s color is gold. Regular American butter is pale and barely yellow. The difference in taste is also as stark as the contrast in color.
I’m hardly one to be picky about most things, but I can’t even deny that Kerrygold is very different than regular American butter.
4. It’s not much help.
Yeah food prices are stupid high and I work at a grocery store so I watch sales and coupons on the app along with a measly 10% off.
The prices of frozen pizza has gotten so stupid with most of them close to $10 that we decided to learn how to make our own pizza. It’s difficult af but in the end we save a lot eating homemade pizza 4 times a week.
3. It’s about the social construct.
I can’t believe how much people spend on alcohol at a bar.
2. An elite group.
Housing in general. Even people who can afford a house are paying double than 10 years ago.
And this group obviously gets smaller and smaller.
1. We’re being punished for having bad eyes.
Glasses – I could always buy cheap ones, but I’d rather pay money to have nice frames that I actually like wearing rather than a pair I couldn’t care less about.
