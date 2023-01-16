16 Things People Are Tired Of Being Romanticized
There are a lot of great things about humanity and the world we’ve created, but there are also a lot of super suspect things floating around, too – and there are a fair amount of people who think those things are great and not gross.
Not sure what I mean? Check out these 16 things that are romanticized by many (even though they’re objectively not at all romantic).
16. A generational destroyer.
Alcoholism. It can be terrifying for every party involved. It almost destroyed my family.
Having gone through it and coming out the other end now, nothing about it was fun. It should never be romanticized. It destroys relationships and f**ks your health. It’s not funny, fun, or a good time.
15. Not all passion is good.
relationships with clear problems shown as passionate. so much of this “passion” is terrible emotional management and terrible communicative skills bordering on (or actual) abuse.
14. A psychological trap.
Hustle culture. No, Heyleigh, you’re not better than me because you haven’t slept in 3 years.
13. Seriously just give up.
Or the “I won’t give up on us” when one of them is broken up with.
I didn’t realize how prevalent this one was until my last break up. My ex blindsided me, and absolutely everyone I turned to told me “don’t give up” “I’m sure he’ll be back” “just give home time” etc.
No! He doesn’t want to be part of the relationship anymore, so I’m letting him go, I can grieve, and move on with my life, and so can he. Why would I hold out and fight for someone who doesn’t want to be with me?
12. They’re just criminals.
The mob. They f**ked my city growing up.
Just any form of criminal behaviour really should stop being romanticised.
11. Just say no.
gang/thug lifestyle
If you’re born into it, raised by the streets, props to you for living this long. Hope you make it out one day.
If you’re not. DONT. Just don’t. Eff off or end up as another chalk line on the pavement.
10. Innocent bystanders.
War.
To quote M.A.S.H
Hawkeye: War isn’t Hell. War is war, and Hell is Hell. And of the two, war is a lot worse.
Father Mulcahy: How do you figure that, Hawkeye?
Hawkeye: Easy, Father. Tell me, who goes to Hell?
Father Mulcahy: Sinners, I believe.
Hawkeye: Exactly. There are no innocent bystanders in Hell. War is chock full of them — little kids, cripples, old ladies. In fact, except for some of the brass, almost everybody involved is an innocent bystander.
9. Thanks, Hollywood.
Cartels and drug dealers.
The Yakuza. Despite what media thinks they are not a bunch of well dressed dudes with strict moral codes, they are violent idiotic thugs being controlled by a small group of less idiotic thugs.
8. It’ll turn your stomach.
Abusive relationships are sometimes romanticized and, having been in one, I find it repulsive.
7. Definitely a bit slimy.
Family bloggers exploiting their children for views.
Never understood how we went from ‘be safe on the internet’ to ‘here’s my entire family, inside of my house, full names, stupid staged pranks, etc.’ with kids as young as 5.
6. Terrifying and sickening.
I have hereditary schizophrenia, it’s a separate serious mental condition in itself, but it arises out of a huge genetic predisposition towards schizophrenia, my father has aspergers and is currently a severe schizophrenic, I thought I’d just inherited the autism until my late teenage years where I started developing symptoms of schizophrenia.
Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that in my opinion, most closely resembles the stereotypical view of madmen and insane people in popular media, it literally f**ks up your mind and your brain in every possible level, and generally it gets worse with age. I’m in my mid-20s now and it has brought me to the brink of utter despair and self-loathing on several occasions.
I can barely consider building normal relationships let alone romantic ones or the prospect of starting a family. I literally cannot predict who or what I will be like in the future because my mental state can utterly spontaneously deteriorate at practically any given moment, under any random conditions, and it is terrifying and sickening.
5. It’s not cute.
mental illness.
If they saw the messy rooms, felt the genuine emptiness, and all the other s*%t that came with being mentally ill, they would (hopefully) stop romanticizing it.
4. Not a quirk.
Depression. Some memes treat it as a quirk or a way to be relatable and as someone who lost almost 4 years to it, I just hate it.
It isn’t cool, it screams “get help.”
3. A genuine disorder.
To add to this, people saying something a little out of line is playing with their “OCD”.
You don’t have OCD, you’re just a little anal about one thing. You really do not want to know what OCD is.
2. Major squick.
Mommy/Daddy issues.I don’t think I have to explain why.
And even the phrasing “oh he/she has mommy/daddy issues” is used negatively towards the child.
As though the parent bears no responsibility in the situation.
1. Scary as all get out.
Eating disorders. It makes my blood boil anytime I see people do this.
I had anorexia- it almost ki**ed me- it is disgusting people think this is ok
Y’all, people really need to stop.
I could make a lot longer list if I wanted to, also!
