17 People Muse On The Television Show They Would Bring Back If They Could
Everyone has their favorite television show, and everyone also has their favorite television show that was canceled too soon.
Networks and streaming services have their own set of metrics when it comes to giving shows the ax, and none of them seem to be how beloved a series is by the fans.
These 17 people have decided which show they would bring back first, so take a look and see whether or not you agree.
17. Dang it, Netflix.
I would bring back I Am Not Okay With This. That first season held so much promise and I would’ve loved to see how dark they could’ve made the story go.
But I suppose a good show getting cancelled is Netflix’s MO at the moment.
16. I kind of hate that premise, though.
There was this show called Awake. Started Jason Isaacs and had Dylan Minette in it too. Guy gets in a car accident, and then can’t determine which reality is his real one.
In one, his wife died in the car accident and his son lived, in the other the opposite. When he goes to bed with his wife, he wakes up in the reality where she died and his son lived. It was a mind f**k and I loved it.
15. Lots of votes for these two.
Eureka and warehouse 13.
14. Just one season.
I have a short list of single season tv shows that were great and should not have been canceled. Awake is near the top of this list.
Kings, a show on NBC with Ian McShane was another one I would love to see return. It ran one season and I revisit it regularly, it was great.
13. Ahead of its time.
Better Off Ted.
The episode where they had to hire white people to follow the black employees around so the automatic lights would work for them is amazing.
A show way ahead of its time.
12. A bit ironic.
Forever.
A bit ironic that it was cancelled after the First season. Great actors, great characters….
11. It does wrap up, at least.
Travelers!!! I loved that show!
10. It sticks with you.
Funnily enough, my pick would be New Amsterdam. 2008 show starring Nicolai coster-waldau with basically an identical premise.
The show was completely hard done by the 2007 writers strike as it was meant to have 13 episodes in the first season, got reduced to eight and then cancelled.
But it’s still one that sticks in my mind and I wish it had continued.
9. Literally everyone loved it.
Pushing Daisies
The facts were these:
It had been 13 years 6 months 4 days 14 hours 22 minutes 19 seconds since the show everyone had loved had been cancelled
8. Wouldn’t that be a trip.
I want TLC and the History channel to go back to being about learning and history.
For anyone who loved Discovery, Animal Planet, and History Channel before they went stupid I recommend Nat Geo, Nat Geo Wild, and Smithsonian respectively.
Great quality content about real things instead of bigfoot, skinwalkers, and ghosts.
7. Rewatchable.
Dead Like Me. Without a second’s doubt.
Very rewatchable, could have run longer. A lot of the cast have been in other shows since but all their best performances/characters were in dead like me.
6. Everyone loves weird things.
Eerie, Indiana.
The first season was standalone eps, but season two had a whole story building about Dash X and why so many weird things happened in the town before they cancelled it.
5. Things have changed.
Rome. Or Deadwood.
It is weird to think that part of why Rome was cancelled was because it was so expensive at $9 million per episode, and today Rings of Power is reportedly $60 million per
4. So petty.
Amazon’s version of the Tick. It was canceled for a stupid reason (new tv exec took over and wanted to scrap all the shows from previous tv exec).
The show was well done and really captured the humor from the original cartoons and comic. I wish another service would have picked it up.
3. Ok, but…
Heroes but only if the go back to how season 1 was.
… a bit more horror, less time travel … (just no time travel/dimension travel it just ruins everything, there will always be mistakes with timetravel.)
2. Read the books.
Bring back Expanse in ~5 years for the final arc.
1. Yes, I want this too.
Mindhunter.
Their plans for season three sounded incredible as well…
