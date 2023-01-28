Amazon Driver Falls Into Septic Tank, Hopes He Doesn’t Have To Go Straight Back To Work
There are no shortage of negative stories floating around online about working for Amazon. Despite the availability of work and the fact that they provide benefits, most employees are salty about their assigned duties, the low pay, the lack of time off, the snacks in the break room, you name it.
A driver falling into a septic tank and worrying he would still have to finish his route is a new one, but that’s exactly what happened to Charles (@dovahkiin0103).
He says he was walking past a hole on a customer’s property when the ground gave way.
@dovahkiin0103
Walked past a hole while delivering to a customer’s house when it collapsed and took me with it! #baddayatwork #amazondspdriver
“I’m, like, 6 feet down, and I tried using these roots around me to get out, and they just pulled more dirt on me.”
Charles called the authorities for help and then started recording, because this is 2023 and that’s what you do.
His second video from his “sh*%ty situation” mentions he lost his “rabbit,” which is the device Amazon uses to track deliveries, into the tank.
@dovahkiin0103
“I am not digging for it, so the Rabbit’s gone. Hopefully they don’t make me finish my route.”
His last video from the day confirms that he did finish his route, but that Amazon sent another driver to take 50 packages off his plate so he could go home nd shower first.
@dovahkiin0103
#amazondspdriver #baddayatwork
Commenters were shocked, with many like this one suggesting he contact the homeowners.
They thought he should look into a workman’s comp claim as well.
And don’t forget seeing a doctor, because who knows what kind of bacteria was lurking down there.
That’s quite the day at work.
I doubt everyone would have been so able to shrug off a literal dousing in s*%t, so this guy is quite the good egg.
I bet he’s from the Midwest.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · amazon driver falls into septic tank, amazon employee complaints, bad days at work, top