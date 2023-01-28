Awkward Landlord Schedules Showing With Tenant She Evicted Still Inside
There are no shortage of stories about terrible landlords on the internet. If you’re into that sort of thing, Reddit is rife with them, and now TikTok is getting in on the fun.
In this video, posted by Kaylah (@shakaylah1), she films a landlord who is supposed to be showing her a Chicago apartment.
It turned out, though, that the previous tenant had not moved out (and was getting ready for work) at the time of the showing.
Kaylah continued filming as a shouting match ensued, in which she learned the previous tenant had been evicted.
When they did finally get into the apartment it was totally trashed, and the shouting continued.
People in the comments were more appalled at the landlord’s behavior than the ex-tenant’s – like this person who quipped that the landlord’s outfit was a red flag on its own.
Lots echoed this sentiment, which was that Kaylah would be better off not renting from this landlord.
Also, they wondered why she would show the apartment in that condition.
Kaylah, unsurprisingly, is still looking for a new place.
One that doesn’t come with a roommate.
