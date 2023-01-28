Jan 28, 2023

Awkward Landlord Schedules Showing With Tenant She Evicted Still Inside

There are no shortage of stories about terrible landlords on the internet. If you’re into that sort of thing, Reddit is rife with them, and now TikTok is getting in on the fun.

In this video, posted by Kaylah (@shakaylah1), she films a landlord who is supposed to be showing her a Chicago apartment.

Screen Shot 2023 01 21 at 2.05.40 PM Awkward Landlord Schedules Showing With Tenant She Evicted Still Inside

Image Credit: TikTok

It turned out, though, that the previous tenant had not moved out (and was getting ready for work) at the time of the showing.

Kaylah continued filming as a shouting match ensued, in which she learned the previous tenant had been evicted.

When they did finally get into the apartment it was totally trashed, and the shouting continued.

@shakaylah1

#screammovie i just wanted to see the apartment

♬ original sound – Kaylah💋

People in the comments were more appalled at the landlord’s behavior than the ex-tenant’s – like this person who quipped that the landlord’s outfit was a red flag on its own.

Screen Shot 2023 01 21 at 2.07.04 PM Awkward Landlord Schedules Showing With Tenant She Evicted Still Inside

Image Credit: TikTok

Lots echoed this sentiment, which was that Kaylah would be better off not renting from this landlord.

Screen Shot 2023 01 21 at 2.07.32 PM Awkward Landlord Schedules Showing With Tenant She Evicted Still Inside

Image Credit: TikTok

Also, they wondered why she would show the apartment in that condition.

Screen Shot 2023 01 21 at 2.08.14 PM Awkward Landlord Schedules Showing With Tenant She Evicted Still Inside

Image Credit: TikTok

Kaylah, unsurprisingly, is still looking for a new place.

One that doesn’t come with a roommate.

twistedsifter on facebook Awkward Landlord Schedules Showing With Tenant She Evicted Still Inside

Categories: THE REST
Tags: · , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter