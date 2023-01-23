Everyone Is Understaffed, But Tattling On Employees Is Not The Answer
The customer service world has changed drastically and often in the past two to three years. Workers are more stressed, patrons are less patient, and the mix is making it pretty unpleasant to be on either end of the process these days.
Things like the holidays complicate and already messy situation, but TikToker Amber Lord (@lifeandworkbutbetter) says that tattling to corporate or upper management is just not a good look.
Even if the have “hardly any workers on the floor” and “1,000,000 pallets and boxes and things that need to be put away.”
As is sadly the case in way too many places, she says corporate is more likely to “come down really hard on the people in the store” instead of fixing things like understaffing, low wages, and everything else that’s actually making it impossible for the day-to-day staff to do their jobs.
Some sage advice…
“If you must call corporate and complain to them, I would tell them that, ‘I can tell that they have a staffing issue because the people look overworked, burnt out…and I can recognize that.
I would keep the blame off the people in the store. I would let them know that they were friendly, and they were busting their butts, but that you’ve noticed that lately there’s a lot less people working there.”
Here’s the video:


In other words, remember that we’re all in this together.
And d&$m the man.
