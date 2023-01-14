She Didn’t Give Her Team Members Any Credit for a Group Presentation. Is She Wrong?
Group projects can go one of two ways.
You can have good partners that pitch in and work as a team…or you can get stuck with some serious duds who let you do all the work and they want equal credit.
And I think you know where this story is going…
Check out this teenager’s story and see if you think she acted like an a**hole.
AITA for not giving credit to my teammates in our presentation?
“So I’m 14f and I’m in high school (year8), anyways so we were in history when our teacher told us we had a speaking assessment.
The assessment was to make a presentation about the 9/11 disaster. I was actually excited to make a presentation about this, because I’ve been very knowledgeable about this topic since the age of 12.
The one thing I wasn’t excited about was that we had to do it in groups, and I was partnered up with 2 of my ex best friends (context: I left their friend group because they were bullying me a year ago after there was some rumor about me)
Anyways, working with them was annoying. while I was actually making the presentation, giving good information, and even making the presentation look nice. the two girls did nothing. they were both on the shein website and when I told them to give me some ideas and pay attention, one of the girls started making “jokes” that were not appropriate. I was p**sed and told the teacher, and the girl got a warning, why not something worse?
We only had about a week to make this, so I worked on the presentation at home aswell, after a day of extra research, finding pictures, and making the presentation look nice, I had finally finished the presentation, all by myself. they never even bothered to check up on me or look at the presentation.
On the day of the presentation, we had 10 minutes to finish up our work, the girls were on their phones like usual, I was already done so I was overlooking at people’s screens seeing what their presentation looks like, when I saw a group putting a credits slide.
This gave me the perfect idea to just credit myself, I made a last slide and just said everything was made by me. when it was my turn to present the girls did nothing but just stood next to me staring at me.
I spoke pretty well, but when we got to the last slide my teacher asked me “what did (girl 1) and (girl 2) do?” I told him that they didn’t do anything and called them out in front of the whole class explaining how they were being r**ist, not even bothering to look at the presentation that I made all by myself, etc. my teacher was shocked at them and actually gave them both a detention 💀💀
About a week later, I got my results for my assessment task and I got full marks! Kinda proud of myself i guess?? Anyways my parents got an angry phone call from one of the girls parents and they were blaming me because the girls got a 0 on the assessment.
They were making up excuses saying I lied to the teacher about them not doing anything, like the teacher even believes me .. (he saw the google slides edit history and everything was written by me)
Anyways, AITA?”
Now let’s see how Reddit users responded.
This reader said she’s NTA and that her partners made bad choices.
And another individual also said she’s NTA and that her teammates did nothing to help.
And this person also said she’s NTA and that she can easily refute their lies.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · aita, am i the asshole?, ask reddit, askreddit, group presentations, reddit, school