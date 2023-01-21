The Reason Shoppers Are Not Loving Target’s New Anti-Theft Shopping Carts
Prices are soaring for consumers and businesses alike, and everyone is taking a second look at their bottom line in an attempt to shore up leaks where they can.
One place that some businesses like Target are finding to save some pennies is by stopping folks from walking away with their shopping carts.
They’ve installed anti-theft devices that stop the carts from moving outside a set perimeter near the store, but according to several consumer videos, they are malfunctioning pretty regularly and making life miserable for non-stealing customers.
Recently this woman totally lost her patience, calling out Target after having to carry $500 worth of stuff (a regular day at Target) to her car without the help of a cart.
Riley’s (@ririsimpson) video has been viewed more than 150,000 times and people in the comments seem to have a lot of questions – mostly about why she parked so far away to begin with.
This guy suggested that it’s not even just about carts getting stolen, but about people leaving them outside the cart racks and needing to be retrieved.
One comment pointed out that Target’s security isn’t allowed to chase anyone out of the parking lot.
People are so judgmental – so much for all of us being in this together.
This person let her know that an associate would have been able to help her either unlock it or help her to her car with her things – too little, too late at this point.
I feel like this is one of those things we’re all just going to have to go along with – their store, their rules.
And I doubt many people are going be willing to give up their Target habit anytime soon.
