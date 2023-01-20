The Shirk Report – Volume 719
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Fighting flood with water
– All home projects, right?
– Dream kitchen/urinal mashup
– Timelapse of braces correcting teeth
– Greenland shark roaming Arctic Ocean since 1627
– Skeleton spectre
– Pizza baking sheet hack
– Beads in a bottle
– Apparently, math notes
– When the clouds look so sweet
– “Go on now, get the sillies out!”
– Cat exploring the cosmos
– Pixel art welding
– 90s hip-hop released back into natural habitat
– House inside a house inside a house…
– No one goes to the movies anymore
– ‘Back to the Future’ hoverboard factory
– “What’s your sign?”
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– How to Always Find Free Wifi
– 12 People Share What TV Show They Think Had the Perfect Ending
– The Cheapest Five-Star Hotel In Every State, Mapped
– The epic task of shutting down a nuclear site
– New Minecraft server helps grieving kids feel less alone
– Male wasps use their ge**tal spines to sting frogs (and people)
– I Spent Decades Afraid To Be Noticed. An Unexpected Invitation Changed Everything.
– The Final Days of John Lennon
– Toward a unified theory of “millennial cringe”
– Let’s Get Smart With the “Weird History” Social Media Account
5 VIDEOS
