Jan 20, 2023

The Shirk Report – Volume 719

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Fighting flood with water
All home projects, right?
Dream kitchen/urinal mashup
Timelapse of braces correcting teeth
Greenland shark roaming Arctic Ocean since 1627
Skeleton spectre
Pizza baking sheet hack
Beads in a bottle
Apparently, math notes
When the clouds look so sweet
“Go on now, get the sillies out!”
Cat exploring the cosmos
Pixel art welding
90s hip-hop released back into natural habitat
House inside a house inside a house…
No one goes to the movies anymore
‘Back to the Future’ hoverboard factory
“What’s your sign?”
10 ARTICLES

How to Always Find Free Wifi
12 People Share What TV Show They Think Had the Perfect Ending
The Cheapest Five-Star Hotel In Every State, Mapped
The epic task of shutting down a nuclear site
New Minecraft server helps grieving kids feel less alone
Male wasps use their ge**tal spines to sting frogs (and people)
I Spent Decades Afraid To Be Noticed. An Unexpected Invitation Changed Everything.
The Final Days of John Lennon
Toward a unified theory of “millennial cringe”
Let’s Get Smart With the “Weird History” Social Media Account

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

