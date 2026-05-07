May 7, 2026 at 12:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 891 – May 7

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report – Volume 891 – May 7

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Shot every 15 minutes during a lunar eclipse
He lost the race but won the show
#CoupleGoals
“Hello again, Earth!”
Mean mugging
The Qiantang river tide is simply mesmerizing
Portrait of a horsefly
A skilled professional
Royal vibes
Ungovernable at age 6
Backflip catch with the superhero landing
Disconnected
From foe to friend in one bite
Jell-O wave
Way too tense
This moth in Australia
Nailed it
Seriously creepy cookies
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Why Casinos Don’t Have Clocks—It May Not Be the Reason You’re Thinking
How a 39-year-old turned dumpster diving into a full-time income
Moms Share Their Most Heartwarming Moments of Support from Other Moms
Why Instagram was turning some users’ photos black and white
‘Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)’ Is A Love Letter To Human Connection
Who Killed the Florida Orange?
Japanese Man Sentenced For Posting ‘Godzilla’ Spoilers Online
Rare Sri Lankan Black Panther, Once Thought Gone Forever, Has Been Rediscovered
The best brownie recipe, according to science
The Gamblers Behind One of the Weirdest Cheating Mysteries in Chess

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk 892 Featured Image The Shirk Report – Volume 891 – May 7

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