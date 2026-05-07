The Shirk Report – Volume 891 – May 7
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Shot every 15 minutes during a lunar eclipse
– He lost the race but won the show
– #CoupleGoals
– “Hello again, Earth!”
– Mean mugging
– The Qiantang river tide is simply mesmerizing
– Portrait of a horsefly
– A skilled professional
– Royal vibes
– Ungovernable at age 6
– Backflip catch with the superhero landing
– Disconnected
– From foe to friend in one bite
– Jell-O wave
– Way too tense
– This moth in Australia
– Nailed it
– Seriously creepy cookies
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Why Casinos Don’t Have Clocks—It May Not Be the Reason You’re Thinking
– How a 39-year-old turned dumpster diving into a full-time income
– Moms Share Their Most Heartwarming Moments of Support from Other Moms
– Why Instagram was turning some users’ photos black and white
– ‘Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)’ Is A Love Letter To Human Connection
– Who Killed the Florida Orange?
– Japanese Man Sentenced For Posting ‘Godzilla’ Spoilers Online
– Rare Sri Lankan Black Panther, Once Thought Gone Forever, Has Been Rediscovered
– The best brownie recipe, according to science
– The Gamblers Behind One of the Weirdest Cheating Mysteries in Chess
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
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