The Shirk Report – Volume 891 – May 7

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Shot every 15 minutes during a lunar eclipse

– He lost the race but won the show

– #CoupleGoals

– “Hello again, Earth!”

– Mean mugging

– The Qiantang river tide is simply mesmerizing

– Portrait of a horsefly

– A skilled professional

– Royal vibes

– Ungovernable at age 6

– Backflip catch with the superhero landing

– Disconnected

– From foe to friend in one bite

– Jell-O wave

– Way too tense

– This moth in Australia

– Nailed it

– Seriously creepy cookies

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– Why Casinos Don’t Have Clocks—It May Not Be the Reason You’re Thinking

– How a 39-year-old turned dumpster diving into a full-time income

– Moms Share Their Most Heartwarming Moments of Support from Other Moms

– Why Instagram was turning some users’ photos black and white

– ‘Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)’ Is A Love Letter To Human Connection

– Who Killed the Florida Orange?

– Japanese Man Sentenced For Posting ‘Godzilla’ Spoilers Online

– Rare Sri Lankan Black Panther, Once Thought Gone Forever, Has Been Rediscovered

– The best brownie recipe, according to science

– The Gamblers Behind One of the Weirdest Cheating Mysteries in Chess

5 VIDEOS