This Man Refused To Drive His Wife To Their Son’s Wedding. Was He Being Petty?
Weddings can rile up all sorts of emotions in people, and oddly, not all of them are good.
More and more kids are deciding to go no-contact or limited-contact with their parents these days due to past trauma (or just the inability to even think about changing), and in this case, OP and his son are not on speaking terms.
My son had his wedding days ago. We had some past issues that affected our relationship.
No we’re not on speaking terms after he decided to sell his grandmother’s home (my wife’s mother) instead of keeping it.
He wasn’t shocked to not be invited to the wedding, though his wife was, and when she asked him to drive her (because she’s not able), he refused.
He sent his mom an invitation but didn’t include me. I was fine with that, didn’t try to fight back or anything. But however, I refused to drive my wife to the wedding.
She’s disabled and cannot drive and we live 3 hrs away. I said that since I’m not invited to the wedding, nor am I taking part in it then I shouldn’t have to drive there.
My wife told me I was being unreasonable and thought I was punishing her for our son’s decision but I told her it was on her to make travel arrangement since she’s an adult.
Or, he could’ve provided proper means of transportation for her and not assume I’d go there when I’m not welcome
His brother drove her instead and she’s not speaking to him.
We had an argument and she ended up being taken there by my brother.
She refused to speak to me upon her return and my brother said I was in the wrong for letting her fend for herself when me and my car were available.
I honestly can’t even believe he would think he wasn’t in the wrong, but let’s see how Reddit handled things!
Many people, including the top commenter, have a few questions for OP.
This person says it’s not about the son at all, but the wife.
One comment says he wasn’t wrong to not want to go, but he was wrong to be so cold to his partner about it.
It all just depends on what sort of partner you want to be.
Either way, it does seem as though there are some red flags here.
I don’t like these people who obviously leave something out.
There’s almost no chance they’re hiding something that would turn the tide in their favor.
