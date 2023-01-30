This Woman Learned Her Wedding Gift From Her Parents Was Smaller Than Her Sister’s. Is She Right To Be Mad?
Just when you think you’ve seen the worst of the worst on Reddit (or on the internet in general), someone just has to prove you wrong.
OP and her sister were raised by well-to-do parents who have both supported them in life but expected them to one day be able to stand on their own two feet.
Both are married and financially stable, though the sister’s husband makes more money than OP’s due to the industry he chose to work in (that he loves).
My husband and I (28M, 28F) got married recently, and my sister (31F) and I were discussing the wedding after returning from the honeymoon.
We are very fortunate to have grown up in a household where my parents made very good money. They were generous with us, but raised my sister and I to be hard-working and not dependent on them as adults.
My sister and I both do well financially as does her husband (36M). My husband loves his job, but it is not one that has a ton of earning potential.
He and I met in college, so I’ve always known this was his plan and we are very happy with our setup.
When OP was talking to her sister after the former had returned from her honeymoon, the conversation actually revealed that the sister had received substantially more from their parents as a wedding gift.
During my discussion with my sister, she asked me if my husband and I were planning to use the wedding gift money from my parents to do a particular renovation for which we’ve been saving, but I was very confused because the gift, while extremely generous and appreciated, wasn’t nearly enough to cover that.
She told me how much she had been gifted and it was more than twice what we had been given.
When she asked her mother about it she was basically told that they had gifted in accordance with the couples’ earning potential.
After that I couldn’t stop thinking about why I had gotten less, so my sister encouraged me to ask, and during a call with my mom I couldn’t stop myself from asking.
Her response was that it wasn’t my business, but since I did ask, my sister has chosen a partner that can accommodate the lifestyle she’s used to, so they’ve gifted her accordingly. They also gifted me according to the lifestyle I’ve chosen.
We are not entitled to gifts of any size in life, but I still can’t help feeling hurt that my parents feel that my husband and I are less deserving than my sister and her husband based on income.
And now their parents are mad at them for discussing it.
Meanwhile my parents are angry at both my sister and me for having this discussion and bringing it to them.
I wonder what Reddit is going to have to say about this one…
The top comment feels like this is totally passive aggressive.
They’re calling out classism when they see it.
Everyone is looking for logic but not finding much.
None of this is going to end how the parents want, I don’t think.
Apparently there are plenty of parents out there who do play favorites.
Yikes, y’all. Why are people like this?
I’m redoubling my efforts to make sure my kids never think I prefer one over another!
