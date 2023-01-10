This Woman Let Her Son Bring Fast Food To A Wedding Reception And Doesn’t Understand Why The Bride’s Family Is Upset
It’s no big secret that weddings are expensive, and that the bulk of that expense is down to food and alcohol.
And sure, wedding food might have a reputation for not being the best, but that doesn’t mean it comes cheap.
OP’s adult son asked to take the car from a reception to grab some fast food. OP agreed, and by the time he left, he had taken orders for several other family members as well.
My son (22m) is a picky eater. My cousin was getting married and had a lovely reception with a nice buffet. “Johnny” wasn’t a fan of what was served so I let him leave and get some food. Word spread amongst our family where he was going and a few people asked him to bring things back so he did.
We are at a table near the dance floor and you could probably smell it there but nobody in our immediate family had a chance problem (even the bride and groom).
The bride’s family, who paid for the food, was upset and the venue was not pleased at all either, though OP can’t understand why.
Not even after the edits.
Apparently the venue and the family of the bride were appalled and I don’t understand why. It was a great party but he wanted something different and other people did too.
So AITA?
Edit: he’s 22 years old and in college. He has no medical issues; he just has a limited palate.
When I said “let” I meant, let him take my car since we all rode together.
Further edit: the food was served buffet style: a nice soup, salad, tenderloin, bbq beef, pasta, a few other selections. It was actually really good for wedding food.
Everyone else who partook in the fast food did so because, well, it was there and tasted good. They didn’t have a problem with the venues food.
Also, as some people said, one or two chicken bones did end up in the floor in the venue. That was unfortunate.
Reddit’s about to sound off!
The top comment says that first, he should have eaten before he went. Second, he’s too old to be treated like a baby.
This person has some ideas about why, exactly, people were appalled.
And they think this is how you treat a toddler, not an adult child.
Most people agreed that this is really terrible decision-making.
There were so many better ways to handle getting hungry and not liking the food.
So, Reddit pretty much nailed this one.
You don’t bring your own food to a fancy party. Full stop.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · aita, am i the asshole?, askreddit, reddit, should you bring your own food to a wedding reception