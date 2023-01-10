Why Nutritionists Say Pizza Is A Healthier Breakfast Than Cereal
When we were kids, we always wanted that cold, leftover pizza for breakfast. Our parents usually said no, claiming we needed a “good healthy breakfast” to start our days right.
Well, it turns out that, if that “healthy” breakfast was cereal, we may as well have gone for the pizza.
New York-based nutritionist Chelsey Amer says that the high sugar content in a majority of cereals, combined with a lack of protein and/or healthy fats, makes it a poor choice for breakfast.
In fact, she calls it “nutritionally bleak” compared to pizza, which is actually not as terrible a choice as our parents seemed to think.
“You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories. However, pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning.”
Amer isn’t calling it a healthy choice, mind you – just a healthier one.
“A slice of pizza contains more fat and much less sugar than most cold cereals, so you will not experience a quick sugar crash.”
While this might be true on the whole, Health’s contributing nutrition editor Cynthia Sass says that not all breakfast cereals are so suspect.
“A cereal made with whole grains, nuts or seeds, and fruit with organic grass-fed milk or plant-based milk is a better choice over a grease-laden pizza made with processed meat like pepperoni or a white flour crust.”
So, while there are certainly healthier options out there (smashed avocado and egg on whole grain toast is about as perfect a breakfast as you can find), you shouldn’t feel terrible about a cold slice now and again.
If you can manage to shake the shame of knowing your mother wouldn’t approve.