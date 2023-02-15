Feb 6, 2023

15 Pretty Epic Parenting Fails That Will Make You LOL

If you’re a parent, then you know every single day contains some kind of fail, but hopefully plenty of wins, too.

These 15 people definitely have the oopsies down, and honestly, they’re pretty epic.

15. She’s THREE.

I feel overburdened just reading this.

Is she overburdening her?🫠 from insaneparents

14. Definitely keep an eye on that.

It’s all fun and games until someone gets tased.

An actual text that my husband sent me yesterday 🤦🏼‍♀️ from Parentingfails

13. Oh man that’s cold.

Such a dad move.

Thanks, Dad… from oldpeoplefacebook

12. It must be real.

It says official!

Definitely Elon’s Oficial Account from oldpeoplefacebook

11. Someone is a jerk here.

I don’t think it’s the seller, though.

Single mom, uNiQuE baby name, won’t screw you over, cash on hand! from ChoosingBeggars

10. Time to sit them down.

They’d better start making a backup plan.

Welp from Parentingfails

9. You can always want more.

Especially when it’s money.

My stepmom won some money from the lottery last night, this is what my dad had to say from ChoosingBeggars

8. Please do not follow any of this advice.

Unless you have a sick goat.

Reading this advice had me really worried for a minute 😂 from Parentingfails

7. Always check the dates.

Lesson learned.

I think her kids missed the bus from oldpeoplefacebook

6. Not exactly tactful.

But at least you know what you’re getting into.

I was shocked to see the group name my mom chose. That’s one way to break the news. from oldpeoplefacebook

5. That’s more than a “mommy moment.”

You might need therapy, to be honest.

"Mommy Moment" from insaneparents

4. I mean…that doesn’t seem like a bad deal.

Honestly.

3. I am secondhand mortified.

Once my kids are texting age I am never texting anyone anything inappropriate. Just in case.

My dad "accidentally " sent me this in stead of his friend so that’s comforting from wrongnumber

2. Parents, am I right?

They need full time supervision.

What was dad trying to do?? from oldpeoplefacebook

1. This child is going no-contact at some point.

Mark my words.

My wedding was yesterday and I sent my mom a pic of the memorial table that had a photo of my dad and my husband’s brother 🙃 from insaneparents

Yeah, I don’t know if I’d be fessing up to these.

Hopefully they learn from their mistakes!

