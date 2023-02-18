18 Cooks Share The Kitchen “No-No” They Can’t Help But Love
There are a lot of people out there who enjoy cooking, whether or not they get the chance to do it regularly (or do it for a living), and I would guess we all have those corners we’re ok with cutting.
It hits different when you’re a professional, though, so check out these 18 cooks willing to share the “sins” they commit on the regular.
18. No questions, please.
I don’t wash rice before cooking it. I understand there’s a difference but I literally just can’t be bothered to do that extra step.
I also crisp bacon to a unbeatable amount, people get really upset about that.
And I make banana mayonnaise sandwiches… I won’t be taking questions at this time.
17. Money matters.
Mine is breaking the pasta in half for spaghetti.
I know, I know. Don’t burn me at the stake.
Hear me out; groceries are expensive and when you’ve got a lot of mouths to feed, sometimes you’ve got to stretch it out so everyone can get a good portion.
For the sake of the recipe rule, I’ll add the basic instructions: you’re supposed to make the sauce first, salt the water and add the whole pasta (obviously not fresh) to the boiling water.
16. Too many to list.
I don’t often let my meat rest after cooking (unless it’s by accident, because I haven’t finished making the salad or whatever).
It may affect how it behaves, but it’s never really increased my enjoyment of that piece of meat.
I won’t list all of the food safety rules that I break. It would take hours.
15. Nobody has time for two batches.
I feel I am not alone in frequently overcrowding the pan because im sure as hell not going to do it in two batches.
14. Blasphemy.
I break my egg yolks when I’m frying them for breakfast sandwiches so they cook. The texture of a runny yolk gives me the heebee jeebees.
13. It’s called charred, I believe.
Sometimes I let my onions burn, not a whole lot but enough.. overcooked onions are delicious.
12. Just use the back.
I cut up vegetables and use the knife instead of a scraper to transfer them to the pot/pan.
But I do steel the knife before every use. So they’re sharp.
11. A little bit of crust.
I brown omelets when I make them.
I know that’s a major taboo in cooking but I like them with a bit of a crust with my hot sauce.
10. You can’t go wrong with bacon.
Bacon in carbonara.
Sorry, Italians, but guanciale is ridiculously hard to find in the US, is expensive to order online, and pancetta tastes like nothing but salt to me.
I still do everything else by the book.
Pecorino, eggs, pasta water, no cream or milk or peas like so many other recipes use to bastardize this delicious dish. Looking at YOU, Gordon
9. The non-Italians are ok with it.
A lot of pasta sins.
Shrimp with cheese. Asian fusion pastas with gochujang, soy sauce, scallions, etc. “Carbonara” with bacon (sometimes I add heavy cream).
Obviously I’m not Italian lol.
8. It’s just easier.
I use a Teflon pan sometimes even though I own a ton of cast iron.
Usually for sticky things, but sometimes just for convenience since the aluminum is lighter, heats up faster, more evenly and is a little bit easier to clean.
7. No more rotten lemons.
I use lemon juice from a bottle.
It keeps forever so it’s always there. If I’m cooking for a really special occasion I’ll go buy some lemons (or limes) but to me it’s not worth the effort of always having them around/using them.
6. The store ones are great!
I don’t make my own crust when I make any kind of pie. Either my girlfriend does or I buy a premade one.
5. Into oblivion.
In my tiny London kitchen, I make Chicken Stock in the microwave (h/t Sophie Grigson)… This got me downvoted to oblivion previously
4. This is devastating.
I learned from the master of cooking sin.
I didn’t know of salt and pepper until college.
My mother would put turkey in a crock pot with just water- no salt or seasoning. Just turkey and water for 12 hours.
Bland and dry.
She loved cow tongue and onions for dinner when she was mad at you. I went vegetarian at 15 just to get away from the bad cooking
3. Plus your hands smell.
I use the jarred minced garlic bc I have 3 kids and ain’t got time to mince garlic
2. Breakfast all day, every day.
The whole breakfast food for breakfast thing always killed me.
Why are lunch and dinner interchangeable food-wise, but breakfast isn’t?
I also go through phases of food aversion and sensory sensitivities, so if I want leftover sushi or hot sauce and salami for breakfast, I’m having it.
At least I’m eating.
1. A little salt never hurt anyone.
I never use unsalted butter in recipes that call for it.
I always have salted butter on hand since it’s used for almost everything, so I just don’t bother keeping unsalted around for the relatively rare times it’s called for.
What’s funny is that I didn’t even realize some of these were wrong.
Look at me, out here sinning all of this time!
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · askreddit, chefs admit the cooking sins they secretly love, reddit, what cooking sin do you commit