The Shirk Report – Volume 721
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Caught mid-chicken bite during marriage proposal
– Generous bismuth harvest
– Inside the average Swedish prison cell
– How is it February already?
– Fire-breathing clouds
– “Play ball!”
– Take Your Danny DeVito to Work Day
– Automated 3D donut machine
– Beloved
– New Year’s resolution update
– Exploding homemade rocket plan
– Trying out prosthetic ski boots for first time
– She identifies as Spider-Man
– Rare white giraffe
– Astral Expedition
– Dark Fantasy Builder
– Book saves phone
– View whilst walking to school
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– 10 Super Cringey Comments From Social Media
– On the brink
– A Spray-On Smart Skin Lets You Type Without a Keyboard
– Stop Making Your Bed So Accessible to Spiders
– Television’s Most Hated And Loved Characters, Visualized
– AirTag odyssey: One woman’s lost luggage journey goes viral
– How To Take Great Family Photos On An iPhone, According To Photographers
– Dolly Parton Recorded a Song Sealed in a Time Capsule, and You Won’t Hear It Until 2046
– Porn, Piracy, Fraud: What Lurks Inside Google’s Black Box Ad Empire
– ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Solved Puzzle That Surprised Even Pat Sajak
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
