Feb 2, 2023

The Shirk Report – Volume 721

Definition of Shirk Report The Shirk Report Volume 721

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Caught mid-chicken bite during marriage proposal
Generous bismuth harvest
Inside the average Swedish prison cell
How is it February already?
Fire-breathing clouds
“Play ball!”
Take Your Danny DeVito to Work Day
Automated 3D donut machine
Beloved
New Year’s resolution update
Exploding homemade rocket plan
Trying out prosthetic ski boots for first time
She identifies as Spider-Man
Rare white giraffe
Astral Expedition
Dark Fantasy Builder
Book saves phone
View whilst walking to school
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

10 Super Cringey Comments From Social Media
On the brink
A Spray-On Smart Skin Lets You Type Without a Keyboard
Stop Making Your Bed So Accessible to Spiders
Television’s Most Hated And Loved Characters, Visualized
AirTag odyssey: One woman’s lost luggage journey goes viral
How To Take Great Family Photos On An iPhone, According To Photographers
Dolly Parton Recorded a Song Sealed in a Time Capsule, and You Won’t Hear It Until 2046
Porn, Piracy, Fraud: What Lurks Inside Google’s Black Box Ad Empire
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Solved Puzzle That Surprised Even Pat Sajak

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Volume 721 Featured Image The Shirk Report Volume 721

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter